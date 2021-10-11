The Frederick County Detention Center is responding to attempts to mail contraband to inmates by implementing a new system in which inmates will view mailed letters electronically.
Starting Oct. 13, the detention center will begin a mail scanning service for all inmate mail, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. There are exceptions for legal documents, magazines and newspapers. Inmates will view their scanned letters on tablets supplied throughout the facility.
There will be a grace period from Oct. 13 to 31 in which ADC staff will process mail as status quo, the release states. After the 31st, any inmate mail received that does not meet the detention center's requirements (other than the listed exceptions) will be returned to the sender.
The change was prompted by multiple attempts to mail contraband to inmates.
"We have seen dozens of incidents just in the past year, all related to Suboxone being mailed into the facility and disguised as children’s art and everything else," Capt. Joseph Chrisp, director of security for ADC, told the News-Post. "Many water soluble drugs are dissolved and dripped on the paper, envelopes, stamps and mailed in as letters. The inmates eat the paper and get high."
Before inmates can access their mail under the new system, a company contracted through Pay Tel Communications Inc. will scan mail within 24 hours of receiving it. Correctional staff will then review it electronically within 48 hours, the release reads. Envelopes must have a complete, legible return address including the sender's first and last name or it will not be scanned.
All scanned mail containing materials considered illegal, providing threats of criminal activity or breaching security are subject to investigation by the proper authorities and may result in criminal charges, FCSO warned in its statement.
The following are requirements for all inmate mail received by the scanning service:
- Mail must be 10 pages or less per envelope
- Page size must be no larger than 8.5 by 11 inches
- Mail can include written or typed pages, photos, drawings or greeting cards. (No Polaroid photos)
- Any mail received with postage due, staff will refuse it and return it to the sender if possible
- No glitter, glue, tape, 3-D elements, or electronic components (lights, music, animation)
- No items containing, depicting, or relating to sexually explicit activity, gang activity, illegal activity, violence, drug, or alcohol use, etc.
- No photos of nude or partially clothed persons
- No illegal substances or any other items considered as contraband
- No magazines, books, or packages mailed to mail processing center
- No cash, personal checks, or money orders mailed to the mail processing center
- No originals of important documents such as birth certificates, driver’s licenses, social security cards, green cards, etc., as these items cannot be returned
- No original photos or other irreplaceable or valuable items
Legal mail plus magazines or newspaper subscriptions must use the following physical addresses for ADC and the work release center. Legal mail must be marked "Legal Mail" on the envelope and inmates will open it in front of ADC staff:
- Frederick County Adult Detention Center
Inmate Name, Inmate AR #
7300 Marcie’s Choice Lane
Frederick, MD 21704
- Frederick County Work Release Center
Inmate Name, Inmate AR #
7281 Marcie's Choice Lane
Frederick, MD 21704
All ADC and work release center inmate mail, except legal mail, must use the following address:
- Frederick County Adult Detention Center
Inmate Name, AR#
PO Box 2925
PMB 79078
San Antonio, Texas 78299-2925
