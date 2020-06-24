A New Market man was denied bail Wednesday after county sheriff's deputies said he strangled a woman during a domestic assault Tuesday evening, according to court records.
Edward William Ruyter Jr., 46, was arrested at his home on Balmoral Court at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after a woman brought herself to Frederick Health Hospital claiming to have been strangled, possibly to the point of unconsciousness, by Ruyter, according to charging documents. Sheriff's deputies met with the woman at the hospital and, after observing her injuries and the report of a forensic nurse who had examined her, filed for charges of first- and second-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment, against Ruyter.
The woman told deputies that Ruyter attacked her following a verbal argument, putting her in a choke hold from behind for approximately two minutes, the documents state. The assault also occurred while several children were present in the home, the woman said.
While Ruyter himself refused to speak to deputies immediately after his arrest, Christina Moehrle, an assistant public defender who represented him at a bail review hearing Wednesday afternoon, claimed that Ruyter denied the accusation made against him.
"He fully denies any allegations of strangulation," Moehrle told Frederick County District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Fr., addressing the court via speakerphone while her client appeared via video conference call from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. "He states that [the woman] lunged at him, he attempted to defend himself and deescalate the situation."
Contrary to Assistant State's Attorney Chad Weddle's suggestion to hold Ruyter without bail, Moehrle implored Flores to alter Ruyter's bond to give him the ability to secure his release with some amount of bail. Moehrle added that Ruyter believed he would be able to post a bail of up to $2,000.
Flores agreed that Ruyter would not likely fail to appear for future court dates if he was allowed release, but said he did not have the same confidence that Ruyter would stay away from the woman. Ultimately, Flores declined to alter Ruyter's bail, ordering him to remain in the detention center pending future hearings.
