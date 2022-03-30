Black, shiny boots snapped together as the call to attention sounded.
Fists at their sides, the cadets stood with their backs ramrod straight as they braced for inspection Tuesday at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Andy Crone wove between the group of teens and young adults, looking over their uniforms up and down.
“I gotta say, these boots are night and day difference from last week,” Crone said.
Crone is senior adviser to the FCSO Public Safety Cadet Unit No. 1218, a program that gives participants ages 14 through 20 a preview of what it’s like to work in law enforcement. Different versions of the program have existed at the sheriff’s office since the 1980s, according to Crone. It was known as Explorer Post 1218 up until about two years ago.
Cadets in the program learn how to conduct field interviews and traffic stops. They also hone their physical fitness, run through crime scene scenarios, interview for promotions and more.
Weekly meetings typically run from March into late November. They include classroom and hands-on instruction.
“It’s gotten me to realize the extent of work that goes into being a deputy,” said cadet Liam Johnson, of the Libertytown area.
Johnson, 20, has attended the cadet program since he was 14. He learned about the program when Crone spoke to his criminal justice class at the Frederick County Career and Technology Center. Johnson knew he had to sign up.
“It gives us a little bit of an in on everything,” he said.
Johnson is hoping it will help him secure a job as a Frederick County sheriff's deputy soon.
If the success of former cadets is any sign, the odds should be in Johnson’s favor. Many cadets have gone on to work in law enforcement, including at the sheriff’s office, according to Crone.
Crone doesn’t see it as a loss if someone tries out the program and decides police work isn’t for them. He believes the program provides skills that can apply to many fields, and he's glad to give young people an opportunity to explore a potential career.
“That’s a win-win for us,” Crone said.
Deputies 1st Class Takin Abbasian and Daniel Passarelli went through the cadet program and realized their futures did lie in law enforcement.
“It gave me a huge insight into how this agency is run,” Passarelli said. “I enjoyed the family atmosphere.”
Abbasian credits the cadet program with preparing him for the job and introducing him to friends with similar interests.
“If you do want to be a law enforcement officer, this is the program for you,” Abbasian said.
Abbasian watched over the cadets Tuesday as they practiced traffic stops in the back of the Law Enforcement Center parking lot.
Devon Moran, 20, of Jefferson, “pulled over” his fellow cadet for running a red light. Moran asked 15-year-old Shawn Ryan of Frederick for his license, registration and insurance.
“Safety comes first,” Abbasian said, as he recommended approaching a stopped vehicle on foot from the passenger side.
Across the parking lot, cadet Lauren Haller questioned Deputy Dillin Pizzi as he portrayed a witness to a stabbing. Haller, 20, dutifully took notes as Pizzi described the suspect.
“I’ve wanted to be an officer since I was 5 years old,” Haller said. “I just want to help people.”
Growing up in Thurmont, she was inspired by Cpl. Kyle Minnick of the Thurmont Police Department. Haller said she got to know him through Catoctin Colorfest over the years. Haller joined the cadet program about five years ago and is studying criminal justice at Frederick Community College. She’s enjoyed meeting career-focused and like-minded people through the cadet program.
“I love it,” Haller said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Like real police work, Haller is never sure what the program will bring. While practicing traffic stops one week, Haller had to adapt on-the-fly when she realized the driver in one scenario was deaf.
In the classroom Tuesday, Crone told cadets they are responsible for the safety of people they encounter. He questioned cadets about protocol, encouraging the less talkative participants to speak up.
Crone said he’s passionate about the cadet program because he believes in it. He balances the program with his duties as commander of the Criminal Investigations Section. He finds it rewarding when he sees the cadets graduate from the police academy and join professional agencies.
It’s a story that’s not so different from his own. Crone went through the Frederick Police Department’s version of the cadet program.
“It was one of the coolest experiences I had growing up,” he said. “It made me a lot more prepared.”
Anticipating the physical toll of police work, cadets endured a workout Tuesday designed by Deputy 1st Class Brady Parson.
Parson pushed a 45-pound weight on a sled roughly 20 yards across the asphalt — just one of the tasks before them.
“Nothing to it,” he said matter-of-factly.
Cadet Peter Worden, 19, of New Market, volunteered to go first. He holds the rank of captain in the cadet program and serves as the group's leader. He faced a grueling circuit of running laps, lifting weights, push-ups, sit-ups and more. As Worden took off on his first lap, cheers erupted from the group.
“C’mon Pete!” they yelled.
Deputies and cadets encircled Worden as he returned to do push-ups. The more his arms shook, the louder his supporters yelled.
“You’re well past the halfway point,” Johnson belted.
Under a dark sky and chilly temps, Worden hustled to a patch of grass marked by traffic cones. Breathing heavily, he dropped to the ground in a low crawl and inched toward the finish. Cadets and deputies bellowed louder, encouraging Worden to the very end.
Hands reached down to lift Worden up. Another cadet brought him a bottle of water. He completed the circuit.
The group roared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.