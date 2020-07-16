Charges will not be filed in a fatal crash that occurred earlier this month near Monrovia after it was determined the person who died was the at-fault driver, according to a sheriff's office spokeswoman.
The two-vehicle crash happened July 6 just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Lynn Burke Road when a Cadillac sedan headed south crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2500 Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer, according to a previous story in The Frederick News-Post.
The driver of the Cadillac, 42-year-old Germantown resident Jose Antonio Fernandez Mercado, was killed in the crash and three other occupants of the Cadillac, all juveniles, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries deemed not to be life-threatening, according to Taylor Clarke, a sheriff's office spokeswoman.
The three juveniles have since been treated and released, Clarke confirmed in an email Thursday.
The driver of the Dodge, 24-year-old Union Bridge resident Matthew Broadhurst, was not injured as a result of the crash.
Speed was confirmed to be a factor in the crash, with Mercado being identified as the at-fault driver, Clarke confirmed.
"Video footage and data obtained from the vehicle confirmed that the Cadillac was traveling in excess of 90 mph in a 30 mph zone," Clarke wrote of the crash investigation, adding that, because Mercado was killed in the crash, no charges will be filed in the case.
