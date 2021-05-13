A few steps from where SWAT teams backed by armored vehicles descended upon North Bentz Street homes two weeks ago, neighbors met with police to find ways to better their community.
Roughly 30 people met with Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando and Lt. Andrew Alcorn at Walker Alley and W. 6th Street Thursday night. Among those gathered was Gudrun Hofmeister, who lives nearby with her husband Malcolm Furgol, and their young children.
Their family has lived in the area for nine years, and they don't want the North Pointe community to be known for its recent criminal activity.
"It doesn't define us," Hofmeister said.
Furgol is a community impact consultant for United Way of Frederick County and reached out to Lando to organize the outdoor meeting with neighbors. Lando said the meeting marked the first of many he plans to have in city neighborhoods.
The way locals tell it, North Pointe is more accurately characterized by dance parties in the street, solar panels, affordable homes, diverse people, a welcoming spirit and knowing neighbors on a first-name basis.
Houses painted in shades of yellow, green, red and blue line the street. From one home, a Black Lives Matter flag flapped in the wind. The sounds of children playing could be heard. A passerby walked his dog down the street.
"This should be a neighborhood everyone in the city is proud of," Furgol said.
He worries recent headlines of police activity have residents convinced otherwise.
When Frederick Police Department and partner agencies executed search warrants on N. Bentz Street April 27, it was the culmination of police investigating five armed robberies and three firearm discharges in the area that occurred in the area since December.
On Thursday, one woman whose home was hit by a bullet asked Lando and Alcorn which security camera system they would recommend. Another woman questioned how police could increase their presence in a positive way. Many residents wanted to know what they could do themselves to help foster a better neighborhood.
"It's not all about the cops," said Nkem Wellington, who chairs Neighborhood Advisory Council 11.
Wellington, who's lived in Frederick more than three years, said residents have sensed an uptick in crime recently. She said there's a desire among some residents to "find a positive way of disrupting" that less than ideal behavior.
Lando suggested community events such as a block party or a weekly neighborhood walk with police to identify areas of concern. Alcorn offered the police department's Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design program, in which specially-trained personnel look at the environment and physical features of a community to consider how they could be altered to deter criminal activity. Pointing to two brick walls nearby, Lando described them as "perfect cover" for a criminal hiding from police.
Residents seemed eager to partner with police, the housing authority and local elected officials to forge a path forward.
Lando said he believes in the power of promoting positive community events, that those send a message to the residents.
"We're all in this together," he said.
(1) comment
That area was originally public housing, the John Hansen apartments & Taney apartments, I believe. The public housing was torn down so the wealthy people could build there. During the "old days" of the public housing, there was frequently trouble in the area. Maybe there are old public housing spirits haunting the area.
