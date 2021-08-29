The gentle breath of a flute hovered in the air Sunday evening as Stephen Darnell slowly made his way through a maze of deep purple posters erected on the grassy lawn surrounding Frederick Health Village, holding the wooden instrument to his lips.
Each one displayed a photograph of someone’s face. There were men, women, teenagers. A young man wearing a Pittsburgh Steeler’s baseball hat smiled sweetly from one poster. A middle-aged man with a kind face peered through glasses from another.
All of them had died from substance use or an overdose.
Darnell has never experienced the loss of someone he loves to addiction, and he said he cannot imagine how painful that would be. He has two teenage sons.
“A parent should never lose a child,” he said. “It should be the other way around.”
In partnership with the city of Frederick, Frederick County, Frederick Health Hospice, the Frederick County Health Department and the adult drug court in the county’s circuit court, Surviving Our Ultimate Loss hosted a vigil Sunday night to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. Also called SOUL, Surviving Our Ultimate Loss is a grief support group that is made up of mothers and their families who have lost a child to substance use.
Last year, some 93,000 people in the U.S. died from an overdose — a 29 percent increase from the previous year. That’s 255 people each day, Carlos Graveran, executive director of the county’s hospice services, told the dozens in attendance Sunday night. 10 people every hour. One person every six minutes.
As executive director of the Opioid Operational Command Center, Robin Rickard says she deals a lot with numbers. She provides quarterly and annual statistics, often for conferences and meetings, tracking the people who have died from certain types of drugs.
“But each number is a beautiful person,” she said. “I can’t tell you how important I think nights like tonight are, where you can see the person’s face, you can see them smiling, you can see the twinkle in their eye.”
“They’re not just a number,” she continued. “They’re a person.”
In the sea of posters surrounding the parking lot of Frederick Health Village, clusters of words beneath each photo provided insight into the lives of the people lost to addiction. They were funny, loyal and kind-hearted. Loving and ferociously smart. They gave wonderful hugs and had infectious laughs and dimpled smiles.
A great deal of stigma and shame continues to shroud the grief of parents whose children die of substance use disorder. But at Sunday’s vigil, a group of mothers described the comfort and strength SOUL’s support group had given them. Deena Louson found the organization a month after losing her 21-year-old son, Matthew, to an accidental fentanyl overdose. Since then, she said, the support group has become her family and her tribe.
To all of the SOUL mothers, she said, “I love you and I love you forever.”
Before the Honorable Julie Stevenson Solt addressed the crowd Sunday night, she walked through the rows of posters behind the vigil. She saw some familiar faces — sons, daughters, nieces and nephews who she had met as presiding judge on the county’s adult drug court program. Words sometimes cannot express the pain wrought by that sort of loss, she said.
She later borrowed some from the poet, Vicki Harrison.
“Grief is like the ocean,” she recited. “It comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.”
By this time, the evening light was fading into night. But Stevenson Solt continued.
“We are working on our mission and we are never giving up.”
