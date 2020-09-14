Frederick’s search for a new police chief will likely continue through the end of the year after the city announced a tentative timeline and search committee to assist in the process.
The search will find a permanent replacement for Chief Ed Hargis, who announced in January that he would be stepping down in late February after four and a half years leading the department.
Since then, Deputy Chief Patrick Grossman has been leading the department as the acting chief.
The process announced Monday involves posting the job description for 30 days and discussions by the search committee with the community in September and October on what qualities and qualifications it would like to see in a chief.
In October and November, the committee and the city’s consultant, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, will do preliminary reviews of applicants and decide on the first round of candidates, conduct interviews and submit their recommendations to Mayor Michael O’Connor.
In November and December, O’Connor and the search committee will review the recommendations, conduct a final round of interviews and select finalists.
The finalists will meet with members of the community before O’Connor presents his final candidate to the Board of Aldermen for approval.
The search committee includes Alderman Derek Shackelford, residents, a representative from the police department, and representatives from the city staff as well as the educational, religious, business and other communities.
In February, O’Connor said the chief’s position was one of two positions he hoped to fill as soon as possible, along with the new position of director of housing and human services, which was filled last week with the hiring of Ramenta Cottrell.
The search for the new chief has been slowed by the search for Cottrell’s position, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conversations around policing that have taken place in the wake of killings by police around the country in recent months, O’Connor said.
The search committee can help reflect the conversations on policing and community concerns, he said.
While O’Connor thinks the relationship between the community and the city’s police department is good, he said there’s always room for improvement.
He knows the police chief is one of the most visible of the city’s department heads, and the community has expectations about what they want from the position.
“The chief sets the tone for the agency,” O’Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.