The Frederick Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown that left one person dead early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m., according to an FPD news release. Officers responded to the 100 block of West All Saints Street for a reported shooting.
Officers discovered a male victim with severe traumatic injuries and attempted life-saving measures. Emergency medical services also rendered aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead.
The department does not believe the shooting was random act of violence, the news release said. It did not identify the victim.
Officers encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Det. Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579 or by email at sradtke@frederickmdpolice.org.
Individuals can also anonymously provide information by calling FPD's tip line 301-600-8477, emailing information to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or texting 240-674-8477.