Man Surrenders after Incident
Frederick Police Department officers and Special Response Team members take a person into custody after he surrendered on Carroll Creek View Court Monday afternoon after a brief standoff.

A man was in custody Monday afternoon after the Frederick Police Department responded to an incident in the 2100 block of Carroll Creek View Court.

FPD, in social media posts around 3:30 p.m., asked residents to avoid the area due to police response to a "critical incident." Police deployed their Strategic Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, spokesman Allen Etzler said.

The suspect peacefully exited a residence and there were no injuries, Etzler told the News-Post at 4:15 p.m. There is an active investigation, and police will determine whether charges are filed. There was no danger to the public after the subject was taken into custody, according to Etzler. Roadways should be open soon.

