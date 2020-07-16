A man was shot several times Thursday evening, but is now in stable condition, according to a Frederick Police Department press release.
Police responded to the 100 block of Key Parkway at about 6:21 p.m. Thursday and found a man who was shot several times in the upper body. The victim was laying in a grassy area between two rows of town homes said Capt. Dwight Sommers with Frederick Police. The victim was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for his injuries.
Police were on scene Thursday night interviewing witnesses, several of whom took notice of the police activity in the area, Sommers said.
Frederick Police does not have a suspect in custody, but did not believe the incident to be random, Sommers said. They are working to identify a potential suspect that is described as an adult, black male who fled the scen.Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Doug Ames at 240-674-6811.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines:
- voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477),
- text message to 240-674-TIPS (8477),
- email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.