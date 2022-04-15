As Rabbi Boruch Labkowski began the Seder dinner for the first night of Passover Friday, he noted a poignant detail.
The matzah, the unleavened bread the congregation at Chabad Lubavitch of Frederick would be eating as part of their meal, had been baked in Ukraine.
As that country remains at war with invading Russian forces, Labkowski was thinking of the Jewish people there who couldn’t celebrate the weeklong holiday with their families.
“This year, it’s more meaningful than ever,” he said.
Friday was the first time that Chabad Lubavitch was able to celebrate the Passover Seder together since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Labkowski said.
For the past two years, they had sent out Passover meals to members of the community who needed them, to make sure everyone was able to celebrate.
The holiday represents a time for Jewish people to remember the miracle of being freed from slavery in Egypt and the events that led up to it.
In every generation, everyone has an obligation to celebrate as if they themselves had been freed from slavery, Labkowski said.
The Hebrew word for Egypt is mitzrayim, meaning “limitations,” he said.
Everyone has limitations they put on themselves, and Passover is a time to realize that everyone can overcome their personal limitations, he said.
Before the start of the Seder Friday evening, Labkowski’s wife, Furmy Labkowski, led a group of women and children in lighting the Shabbat and holiday candles.
It’s a Jewish commandment for women to light candles before every Sabbath and holiday, as a way of welcoming light and warmth into the world, she said.
As the service began, Labkowski explained the process of making the matzah.
The round, flat bread represents the rush with which the Jews left Egypt, without having time enough for their bread to rise.
For matzah to be used at Passover, its producers must be very careful that it doesn’t come into any contact with water, he said.
Those making it have only 18 minutes to produce a finished batch from the time the flower and water are mixed.
The baking process usually only takes a few minutes, he said.
The Jewish faith is very much oriented around family and education, with families expected to teach their children the details of their faith, said Richard Kaplowitz of Frederick as he waited for the Seder to begin.
The Passover Seder uses the natural curiosity of children to make the holiday relevant to them, he said.
For adults, it’s a time to think about the impact of being freed from bondage.
There’s always something to learn or focus on.
“Moses, our teacher, is still teaching,” Kaplowitz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.