A vehicle chase that began in Pennsylvania early Tuesday ended with an arrest by Maryland State Police on U.S. 15 just north of Frederick, according to an agency press release.
Maryland State Police were alerted that an ongoing pursuit by Pennsylvania State Police was approaching the Frederick County line at 4:24 a.m. and a trooper positioned himself to join the pursuit at Hansonville Road, the release states.
The pursuit ended a short time later at Old Frederick Road, but state police in Maryland were not involved in executing the stop, said Brenda Carl, a Maryland State Police spokeswoman, in an email. The sole occupant, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody by the Maryland trooper because the stop ended in Maryland, Carl said.
The pursuit began in Upper Allen Township in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania State Police's station in Gettysburg.
The Maryland State Police's release indicated the pursuit was initiated because the car, a Toyota, was discovered to have been stolen. Police were not identifying the suspect by name because of his age, but Carl confirmed that his driver's license indicated he was from Virginia and that he will likely be charged with vehicle theft.
No charges had been filed against the teen as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Carl's email.
(2) comments
Is it fair to call him a "boy" when they are 17? The results of a 17 yr old and a 70 year are the same when its hitting someone with your car. Lets stop the ACLU game of appearances.
I think you're a little premature. The kid was arrested, and typically after sorting out statements from those involved charges are filed. It may take a few days for that to happen, and then the system will start to grind. It's not like they let him go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.