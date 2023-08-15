As development continues on the future headquarters of the Frederick Police Department, the city’s aldermen will have to change the zoning on the building for it to house the department.
The city’s Planning Commission heard a report on changing the zoning of the building at 100 E. All Saints St. from a Downtown Commercial/Residential designation to a Institutional one Monday night, with a second hearing to be held before the commission makes a recommendation to the mayor and aldermen.
The approval is a technical step in the process of renovating the new headquarters.
The Institutional zoning will allow greater flexibility to provide around-the-clock police service than the current zoning, said Capt. Kirk Henneberry, one of the department’s deputy chiefs.
The project includes a 4,400-square-foot renovation to the current four-story, 65,000-square-foot building, which was formerly the Gov. William Donald Schaefer Building.
The building is expected to be ready in late 2024 or early 2025.
This just sounds stupid. Isn't there already a Police Station off All Saints near Court house? Why would you need another one a couple of blocks away? And the change of zoning for just one building? How does that affect whether it is 24/7 or not? What impact will that have on the other HOMES that are right near there? My question would be why all of this? Who owns the building purchased for this project? Follow the money because this doesn't make much sense as it is stated in this article.
