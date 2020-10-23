The members of a search committee helping hire Frederick's next police chief want to hear from the public about what qualities they want to see in the city's next top cop.
The committee will hold two virtual community meetings next week to get feedback from the community. People can also complete a survey on the city's website.
The meetings will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and 6 p.m. on Thursday. They can be seen on the city's Channel 99, and streamed on Channel 99 Online, available on the city's website.
The new chief will replace Deputy Chief Patrick Grossman, who is retiring at the end of the month. Grossman has overseen the department since Chief Ed Hargis stepped down in January.
The committee and the city’s consultant, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, will do preliminary reviews of applicants into November to decide on the first round of candidates, conduct interviews and submit their recommendations to Mayor Michael O’Connor.
In November and December, O’Connor and the search committee will review the recommendations, conduct a final round of interviews and select finalists.
The finalists will meet with members of the community before O’Connor presents his final candidate to the Board of Aldermen for approval.
The survey on the city's website presents topics such as ranking the leadership qualities the next chief should have, including communication abilities, accessibility to the community and developing the department's staff.
It also asks what size and type of community the new chief should come from — urban, rural or suburban — and offers respondents space to write what else the city should focus on in its search, and what issues specific to Frederick the new chief should focus on in their first 100 days.
It also asks for some demographic information about respondents, including whether they live or work in the city and other information.
Julia Schaeffer, one of the resident members of the committee, said the goal of the survey and meetings is to get as broad a range of responses as possible.
The committee has compiled a list of about 65 agencies, nonprofits, civic organizations and other groups it hopes will help get the word out about the survey.
The feedback will help the committee make its recommendation in a time that presents a lot of issues, from social justice and police reform to other topics, Schaeffer said.
“This is a compelling time to be hiring a new chief of police in our culture,” she said.
(2) comments
Promote from within and stop wasting time and money. To have an acting chief is to have a chief, if extended more than a few weeks to a month. Hit the ground running with someone already familiar.
The offer should have been extended to Grossman. Dumb move FC!
