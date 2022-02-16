Residents should be on the lookout for fraudsters impersonating the Maryland Department of Labor Unemployment Division via email, text and phone call.
The Maryland State Police and Maryland Department of Labor are tracking schemes in which scammers are trying to steal unemployment insurance benefits, police said in a news release.
In the latest scheme, scammers "ask legitimate claimants to enter their user ID and password onto fake websites wherein fraudsters then capture the data and use it to steal unemployment benefits," the release reads. The impersonators use the information they obtain to divert benefit payments to their own bank accounts, according to police.
The Maryland Department of Labor has flagged nearly 1.8 million claimants as potentially fraudulent out of 2.3 million total claims since the pandemic's start.
The Unemployment Division offered information to help avoid scams:
- The Division does not provide assistance through text message and will not send any links asking a claimant to verify their account through text.
- The Division will never request or require payment for assistance with unemployment insurance.
- The Division staff will not provide assistance to claimants through direct message on social media.
- Do not provide any sensitive information related to your Maryland unemployment insurance claim by email unless it is to a @maryland.gov email address.
To report unemployment insurance scams, contact the Maryland Department of Labor Division of Unemployment Insurance by visiting MDunemployment.com or email ui.fraud@maryland.gov. Suspected unemployment insurance fraud should also be reported to the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General Hotline by visiting oig.dol.gov/hotline.htm or calling 1-800-347-3756.
Contact your local police department to file a police report if you believe you have been a victim of identity theft, the release recommends, and file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.
For more information about identity theft, visit IdentityTheft.gov, the Maryland Attorney General Identity Theft webpage or the Commissioner of Financial Regulation Identity Theft webpage.
Police suggest residents review their account statements regularly and order credit reports. Under Maryland and federal law, you are entitled to two free credit reports annually. Call 1-877-322-8228 or visit annualcreditreport.com to access your report through the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act. You must contact each of the three credit reporting agencies individually to access your credit report under Maryland law:
- Equifax: 1-800-685-1111
- Experian: 1-888-397-3742
- TransUnion: 1-888-909-8872
