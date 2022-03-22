John Perrin is used to surprising others with food as a longtime co-owner of a popular pizza place on the Golden Mile, but on Tuesday, some of his favorite customers came to surprise him.
Perrin, better known as JP, frequently provides food to first responders from Il Forno Pizzeria as a way of showing his appreciation for their work.
Perrin walked out of his restaurant Tuesday morning to find a dozen or so uniformed members from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Division of Fire and Rescue Services standing on the sidewalk.
"I didn't do it," Perrin said with a grin, holding out his wrists in front of him, prompting laughs from the group.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins handed Perrin a wooden American flag with a blue line. Fire Chief Tom Coe presented him with a mounted firefighter's helmet.
"Oh my God, this is amazing," Perrin said. "It's like Christmas."
Coe and Jenkins said Perrin has been there for their agencies over the years, offering food to feed the masses during tough times, like when Battalion Chief Josh Laird died from injuries he sustained fighting a fire Aug. 11 and when the sheriff's office scoured the Jefferson area in early October for a missing man who was later found dead.
"Il Forno has always been there to make sure our folks are taken care of," Coe said. "He's always thinking of the community."
Perrin eagerly shook the hand of every person who came out to thank him.
"Every event that comes up, JP's always been there," Jenkins said.
True to his nature, Perrin offered to fire up pizzas for the police and firefighters gathered. He said he planned to hang the helmet and flag in the restaurant.
"We're only here because of them," Perrin said of the first responders. "They're what keeps my business safe."
Perrin's father served in the military, and many of his good friends are police or firefighters. He hates to see a public servant pay for a meal, he said. He also donates to veterans, sober homes, local sports teams and survivors of domestic violence.
FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell suggested the sheriff's office turn the tables on Perrin and make him feel appreciated.
"Sometimes, our community members who do so much aren't recognized," Wivell said.
Perrin has been a "huge help" during stressful times when fire and rescue members were consumed with work, Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said.
Perrin couldn't stop smiling as the group heaped praise on him. Half joking, he called himself the selfish one.
"When you give, you feel great," he said.
