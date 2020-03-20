A Frederick man was arrested Friday after police said he fired a gunshot while officers were responding to a domestic assault.
Derrick Dante Wallace, 32, was crouching behind a car parked in the 1100 block of Orchard Terrace when city police met with a woman there who wanted to report an assault at 7:54 a.m., according to a department press release.
While Wallace was hiding, he fired a gunshot, which led officers to find and subdue him, the release states. The bullet struck a nearby car, and no one was injured.
An investigation revealed that Wallace was linked to the domestic assault and he was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm within city limits, failure to obey a lawful order of a law enforcement official and five firearms offenses, including carrying a loaded handgun on his person and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Wallace was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was ordered held without bail by a District Court commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.