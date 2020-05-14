A Frederick man faced assault charges Thursday after police said he strangled a woman and punched a 15-year-old boy when he tried to intervene, according to court documents.
Leon Cortez Billups, 32, of the 2100 block of Ambleside Court, was charged with a single count of felony first-degree assault as well as two misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault after city police arrived to investigate a disturbance reported on Ambleside Court at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. While initial reports indicated the disturbance was a man loudly banging on the front door to the home and using profanity, officers arrived to find all three individuals involved, Billups, the woman and the 15-year-old boy, inside the home, the documents state. Billups and the woman admitted that there had been an argument earlier, but that Billups agreed to leave.
Just before Billups left the scene, the woman told police that he had strangled her in an upstairs bedroom of the home for approximately four minutes immediately prior to police’s arrival, the documents state. The woman said she feared for her life and managed to call out for help, which brought the 15-year-old to the bedroom. Billups then punched the boy on the left side of his face and shoved him into a wall, according to the documents.
Police arrested Billups and requested emergency medical personnel at the scene to examine the woman and the teen, neither of whom required further treatment at a hospital.
Billups was initially ordered held without bond during his appearance before a district court commissioner, but was ultimately released on a $30,000 unsecured personal bail — meaning he will only need to post the amount if he fails to appear for court — in a subsequent hearing before a District Court judge Thursday afternoon.
