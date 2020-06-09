A Frederick man is facing a first-degree assault charge this week after city police said he beat and briefly strangled a female acquaintance early Sunday.
Jordan Chase Travis, 29, was taken into custody outside of a motel where he was staying in the 900 block of West Patrick Street sometime shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday after city officers received a call for an assault. The caller, a female acquaintance of Travis, called from a different location to report the assault, which she said occurred at the motel when she and Travis got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court.
Travis hit the woman in the face several times, then put her in a choke hold, according to the documents. The woman managed to free herself, only for Travis to grab her by the throat and begin strangling her from the front, the documents indicate. Police who met with the woman took several photos of the woman’s injuries before a relative took the woman to a hospital for further treatment.
In total, Travis was charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment. He was released later Sunday after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $5,000, according to court records.

