A man who state police say is a member of a Maryland prison gang was arrested in possession of a firearm in Thurmont on Tuesday, according to a state police press release.
Richard John Haslup, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after troopers served a search and seizure warrant on his home in the 13200 block of Catoctin Furnace Road as part of an investigation into an alleged violation of his probation for a previous offense, the release states. During a search of the home, several firearms were seized, according to the release.
Haslup, who state police identified as a member of the Dead Man Incorporated prison gang, is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior felony convictions, the release said.
Haslup was transported back to Carroll County, where the warrant for his arrest was issued after he allegedly violated the terms of his probation for a conviction for driving on a revoked license in May of 2019. Haslup had been released after serving part of a two-year sentence in that case, but a warrant for his arrest was issued March 25, according to an online search of court records.
Tuesday's release indicated Haslup could also face firearms offenses in Frederick County as a result of the search warrant, but no additional charges were filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
Haslup was authorized to be released from a detention facility in Carroll County after being granted a $10,000 unsecured personal bail in a hearing in Carroll County District Court Wednesday morning, court records state.
