Under a new diversion program, local law enforcement and the health department will provide case management services to certain non-violent, low-level offenders within the city of Frederick.
Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, LEAD for short, is a pre-booking program aimed to divert people from the criminal justice system into "long-term harm reduction street-based peer case management," according to a news release from the Frederick County Health Department.
But what does that look like?
An arrest, civil citation or social contact referral can bring someone to LEAD, according to program manager Jessica Ellis.
Specially trained Frederick Police Department officers use their discretion when offering LEAD to eligible people, such as someone who faces charges for misdemeanor possession of drugs.
When a referral is made, a peer case manager responds to the scene to begin an intake process, with case management provided by the Frederick County Health Department Behavioral Health Services Division.
"Case management proactively supports individuals, meeting them where they are, while not waiting for them to walk into an office," Ellis wrote in an email. "Peer case managers use their personal experiences and extensive training to build relationships with participants, helping them identify needs and connecting them to resources and services to assist them in accomplishing their goals."
Preliminary research conducted by the county health department shows a large number of police contacts could be served by the program. The Behavioral Health Services Division found 90 percent of citations and 56 percent of arrests by FPD in 2019 would have been eligible for LEAD, according to Andrea Walker, director of the Behavioral Health Services Division.
FPD Chief Jason Lando in the release acknowledged arresting low-level offenders in need of services is an ineffective way of preventing crime.
"Our officers are routinely called upon to deal with non-violent low-level offenses committed by individuals struggling with issues such as addiction, homelessness, and behavioral health problems," Lando said in a statement. "Arresting and prosecuting these people has proven time after time to be an ineffective way of deterring criminal activity and does nothing to help these individuals get their lives back on track. LEAD is not a free pass but rather provides an alternative solution to the criminal justice system in these cases."
The path to LEAD has been years in the making. About four years of research into diversion programs was conducted before the launch, according to Walker. And over the last year, the Frederick County Health Department and FPD conducted a LEAD pilot that embedded peer staff with police downtown, Ellis told the News-Post.
Eligibility criteria, policies and more have been worked out by a policy coordinating group that's been meeting for about one year. Partners include FPD, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, the city of Frederick and Office of the Mayor, Frederick County Office of the Public Defender and the Frederick County Division of Parole and Probation.
The Behavioral Health Services Division of the county health department has invested about $100,000 into LEAD, and the Maryland Department of Health provided harm reduction funds as well, according to Ellis. Program manager and peer staff positions were added under the Behavioral Health Services Division to support LEAD and filled internally, Ellis said.
LEAD officially launches Jan. 11 in a pilot area within downtown Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.