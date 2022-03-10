Three Middletown Middle School 8th grade students pictured in threatening, anti-Black social media posts are facing hate crime charges, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced at a press conference early Thursday evening.
One of the students — all of whom are under 16 — will also be charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, said Lt. Jason Deater, who commands the county sheriff’s school resource officer unit.
The sheriff’s investigation into the social media posts is ongoing, Deater said, and the office will consult with the Juvenile Division of the Frederick County State Attorney’s Office if it determines more charges are needed. He emphasized how significant the charge of a hate crime is — in his 19 years with the sheriff’s office, he said, he’s only seen such a charge issued one or two times.
Police and FCPS officials responded Wednesday morning to threats that reportedly targeted Black Middletown Middle students that were found on the social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat.
The images, depicting multiple youths holding what appear to be firearms, bore messages that indicated the children would shoot Black people and included racial slurs. Police later determined two of the firearms depicted in the images were fake, Deater said, though one of the firearms — a handgun — was real.
At the press conference, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins stressed the first priority of his office is the safety of every student at Middletown Middle School.
“We can’t and we won’t tolerate these types of threats or messages that disrupt or breed fear in our communities,” he said. “Let me be very clear: The students responsible will face some serious consequences.”
The students involved were sent home Wednesday and won't be in the building the rest of the week, Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools director of public affairs, said Thursday morning outside Middletown Middle.
Disciplinary actions from FCPS are forthcoming, Louérs-Phillips said at Thursday’s press conference, and will follow the completion of the sheriff’s investigation.
He urged students and their families not to repost the images in question. Doing so only re-traumatizes those who view them and is unacceptable and unhelpful, he said.
“This is not a school system issue,” he added. “This is a community issue. We cannot tolerate hate speech as a community. And it requires all of us pointing the finger at ourselves to examine what we are doing to make sure we prevent these types of things from happening.”
Middletown Middle School, which has nearly 800 students, is mostly white, with about 25 Black or African American students, according to Maryland State Department of Education data.
According to a Wednesday press release from the sheriff’s office, the students suspected to be involved in the racist photos were interviewed privately with their parents or guardians. Police said they searched the students' bedrooms and accounted for all firearms.
At Thursday’s press conference, Jenkins asked parents to pay closer attention to what their children are posting on social media and told them they have the right to take their devices away. He also called on the county’s Board of Education to consider a policy prohibiting or heavily restricting the use of cell phones and electronic devices in the school or classroom during the school day.
“These incidents have disrupted classes, learning, education as a whole, not to mention alarming the parents and the communities,” he said, referencing events that took place last week at Ballenger Creek Middle School and Urbana High School that police believe were related to challenges on the video sharing social media app TikTok.
On March 4, Urbana High School was evacuated after a student allegedly brought bleach to school with the intention of making mustard gas. A day later, Ballenger Creek Middle School was evacuated and five students and a staff member were sent to the hospital after an irritant was released into the air.
“I think the public should realize the amount of time, manpower and resources of law enforcement and public safety that are spent on these types of threats every time they occur,” Jenkins said. “We can’t continue this pace. We’re expending our resources, we’re wearing our people out and again, this is all in my mind preventable.”
Middletown rally against racism
In response to the racist social media posts, the Middletown Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is organizing a rally to stand against racism and violence, to be held at 7:15 a.m. Friday outside the school.
PTSA president Yanira Gordon, who is Latina, said she was horrified by the images — but not surprised. She is a substitute teacher and parent to elementary and middle school students.
The type of hate speech seen in the images is in the everyday vernacular of some students, according to Gordon, whose middle school daughter has frequently heard such language used.
"Yesterday's images were probably the most egregious that I've seen," Gordon said Thursday morning during student drop-off. "This behavior is abhorrent."
Gordon hopes the Middletown community can take back the narrative and show it doesn't tolerate racism.
"The school can only do so much," Gordon said. "It starts with us."
Louérs-Phillips echoed the sentiment.
"It does require all of us," he said.
Tearing up as she spoke about the situation, Gordon expressed how much the community means to her. She said she'd rather see images of love spread online, rather than those of hate.
She described the majority of students in the building as "great kids," and said she doesn't have hate for the students in the images.
"The action is what we hate," Gordon said. "They're our children."
Middletown Middle parent Cari Yarmus was also not surprised when she learned of the images.
Yarmus attended the PTSA meeting Wednesday — which was scheduled before the incident came to light — where the idea for the rally took shape.
"We want to be actively anti-racist," she said.
Yarmus, who is white, said her children's friends of color aren't strangers to hate speech.
With the rally on the horizon, Yarmus expressed hope that people of color in the community will see they have support. Rally details can be found on the Middletown Middle School PTSA Facebook page.
Heading into Thursday, Louérs-Phillips said Middletown staff were given language to help them talk about the situation with students. He said staff have training to discuss such matters in an unbiased way. Louérs-Phillips noted the support staff sent to the school in response to the incident are a diverse group, so students can hopefully find a person they identify with to talk to.
With the racist posts continuing to circulate online, Louérs-Phillips said FCPS disabled Facebook comments on their post about the incident to prevent people from spreading the images and causing further harm.
"We cannot be the host," he said. "Report it, but do not repost it," he said.
The sheriff’s office asks those who received the photos directly from the suspects to contact FCSO SRO Deputy 1st Class Andy Smothers at 301-600-7138 or ASmothers@frederickcountymd.gov. The suspects are being treated as juveniles, according to FCSO, so their names will not be publicized.
(21) comments
Were about to be on WBAL TV News at 6 about this.
Yay us! Good job [sarcasm alert].
People up in here blaming parents. How bout blame the FNP for allowing the racial posts in the comments on the daily?
How bout Blame the FNP for allowing the daily public online bullying and harassing ?
Trolling commenter’s every post, is, cyber bullying.
How is this incident at Middletown any different than how a small handful of immature mean adults behave online in the county’s most loved newspaper comments?
I’m serious. Don’t blame parents. Blame the digital world.
I’m for certain the commenters parents would not approve of some of the commenters conduct. Where are their parents??
It’s disgusting where America is today.
~ Plums
Ironic comments coming from you plumbum. You're about the biggest troll on this forum, and a cyberstalker at that. You have a long history of doing exactly what you are decrying here. You can't claim martyrdom for a self-inflicted wound.
The biggest Troll on the FNP Opinion Forum???? Not even close gab. She just knows how to yank your chains. It’s fun to watch. And a CyberStalker at that?? What’s with that?? Kelly and I have had our disagreements but have agreed to disagree. She’s one of the many good guys and gals here.
Remember when gabs swore she saw my photo on some website? And when she was telling me to say hello to some guy? LOL
Now, what’s this about cyber stalking? LOL
~ Plums
I guess you missed the posts containing personal information about CD, including his address and false comments about his front porch after using Google Street View. Who does that? That is cyberstalking by définition. You can't claim martyrdom over a self-inflicted wound.
If you would like to have a rational, adult debate, plumbum, I’m all ears. If you’d like to be petulant and a churlish child, well, this is all you’re going to get in response anymore.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkoPq5AOCOA
Grow up.
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/opinion/letter_to_editor/when-do-irrational-beliefs-become-reasonable/article_c31fda8e-1725-55c1-8c16-65622edfa1e4.html#comments
David invited us.
And thanks for the 20 minutes today :)
The lady you say a picture of, whom you doxed, she didn’t invite you.
I’m proud of being a cyber stalker.
But, I can’t hold a candle to your stalking :)
~ Plums
Nice try Trump bum. I never identified the woman by name, nor the name of the company, now did I? You did however, repeatedly.
gab, that CyberStalker was me, phydeaux994. Kelly just picked up on it from my comments. Mr. Reid went directly to the top a told them I was doxing, releasing personal information about him. So you owe Kelly an apology. And you can ask Mr. Reid about the personal information I revealed on the FNP Opinion Forum. I’d tell you the story myself but Mr. Reid has friends in high places at the FNP. He’d tattle on me again.
Do you think your parents would approve of your comments, Plumbum? Would they condone all the blatant lying you're known to have done? The harassing and the cyber stalking you're guilty of? The repetitive, false claims you've made about Sheriff Jenkins and FCSO deputies? Your bragging about your "skills" at sending text messages while driving? Is that the way your parents raised you? Do you think they're proud of this reputation their little girl has attained for herself? You say you're serious, but you can't be taken seriously, and this latest comment of yours is a prime example of why.
Police later determined several of the firearms were fake, the sheriff's office said in a news release....several but not all....so again what about next week and the weeks after??? How are the schools going to protect children from students that posed with ACTUAL REAL guns saying they wanted to harm another student....Why should any parent of any color feel their child is safe with students that posed with REAL guns saying they wanted to harm a fellow student???
So I want to know the plans for these students next week? and the weeks after that, before I would allow my child back in that school with the students that posed with real actual guns that threatened to harm a child(if you threatened one child, you are a threat to all children) ....how will the school keep the children safe...what is the plan for that??? I don't much care about the students that posed with REAL ACTUAL guns, I care about my child, what are you going to do to protect my child, next week, the week after that? And if my child is harmed by that student that threatened them this week, I will hold you liable...remember Ethan Crumbley????
What a bunch of ignorant rednecks. I hope the family names are published.
I don't....but you know somewhere on Social media it is...because by now everyone that knows knows...so we will all know probably by tomorrow..at least our kids will. Which really is just as well...
No, they are children.
children can be ignorant rednecks. And I know very few rednecks whose parents are not also rednecks.
I guess what I mean, Dwasserba, is that these are major red flags. Like when kids are found torturing animals. Yes, they are just kids but this is the thing that is a red flag for later behavior. Threatening violence with firearms is not harmless and this needs to be brought down on them very hard.
Doesn’t matter that they are children. Old enough to know better children. They must learn that what they did is wrong and they aren’t going to learn that at home.
Me too. The kids can attend military academy for the rest of their school years and get shipped to a war zone when they become adults.
The students were sent home Wednesday and won't be in the building the rest of the week, Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools director of public affairs, said Thursday morning outside Middletown Middle.......what about next week and the weeks after that????
