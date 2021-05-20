Maryland State Police identified the driver and deceased passenger whose vehicle crashed and caught fire on Interstate 70 in Frederick April 18.
A Subaru Outback driving east traveled off the road when the driver lost control for unknown reasons, struck a road sign, hit the guardrail and caught fire near Mount Phillip Road, the News-Post previously reported. The driver, Adnan Mohamed Zabir Malek of San Francisco, California, got out of the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames, according to investigating Trooper First Class Kevin Carter.
The passenger, Nicholas Chase Castillo of Cape Coral, Florida, was pinned under the vehicle and could not escape, Carter wrote in an email Wednesday. Carter could not speak to Castillo's cause of death, as police had not yet received the medical examiner's report. He did not know when the report would be available.
No further information about the driver or passenger were available.
Police previously said the driver, later identified as Malek, was taken to Meritus Hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation, Carter said.
