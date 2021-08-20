Car hits house

A minivan traveled off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a house in the area of South Jefferson and West South streets in Frederick early Wednesday morning, police said. The house caught fire, and the driver became trapped. She was pulled from the wreckage and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick Police announced Friday the identity of the woman who died after her vehicle struck a house downtown early Wednesday.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Jefferson Street at about 1:45 a.m., police said in a news release. Police found a blue Dodge minivan had struck a house in the area of South Jefferson and West South streets. The house then caught fire, and the sole occupant of the vehicle became entrapped, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished, and the driver was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The driver has been identified as 38-year-old Kimberly Dawn Murphy, police said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

One of the three people inside the house at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries, police said, while the other two were uninjured. One police officer responding to the scene suffered a minor injury.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Officer Randy Lawson at 240-549-4461 or rlawson@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s crime tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send a text message to 240-674-TIPS (8477), or send an email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

