The Maryland State Police on Monday released the identity of the driver who died after a vehicle collision on Route 340 at Catoctin Creek Friday, but the cause is still under investigation.
Epamenondas Efantis, 41, was a Frederick County resident, according to Trooper First Class Adam Oleyar, the lead crash reconstruction investigator. Efantis' 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe was eastbound when it crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck a 2017 Subaru station wagon head-on, police said in a Friday news release. He was died a short time later.
Four cars with seven occupants total were involved, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said in a tweet. In addition to the fatality, one person was hospitalized while five others were reportedly uninjured.
