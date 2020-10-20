Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are still trying to piece together the details of a chaotic series of events that left one man dead and another held without bail after a shootout Monday with police in Emmitsburg.
Deputies were back in Emmitsburg Tuesday, looking over four crime scenes to try and recover additional evidence in the case, said sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell.
David Robert Leatherman, 42, of Hanover, Pa., was held without bail after a hearing Tuesday in Frederick County District Court, after declining to waive extradition to Pennsylvania on an attempted murder charge that started it all.
Pennsylvania State Police contacted the sheriff’s office around 2:30 p.m. Monday and asked for help in a pursuit of Leatherman and Bryan Paul Selmer, 38, who police said were driving a truck stolen in Pennsylvania and heading into Maryland, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Police don’t know yet who was the driver and who was the passenger, Wivell said Tuesday.
Deputies joined a chase that went south on U.S. 15 into the Thurmont area, then back north on U.S. 15, during which the men fired shots at the police vehicles pursuing them and disabled a Cumberland Township, Pennsylvania, vehicle, the release said.
The truck crashed in the median of U.S. 15 by the exit for Md. 140, and both men fled on foot.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper and a Frederick County sheriff’s deputy chased Leatherman into a nearby neighborhood, where he was arrested without injury after an officer-involved shooting, according to the release.
Additional officers pursued Selmer and confronted him near a McDonald’s and an Exxon gas station on Silo Hill Parkway.
“When Selmer got near the Exxon station, he abruptly turned toward pursuing deputies, and took a shooting stance with his arms extended in front of him, with his hands together, consistent with a person holding a firearm,” the release said. “FCSO deputies discharged their firearms and struck Selmer. Eyewitness statements and business videos obtained by FCSO deputies support this account of what took place.”
Selmer was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead.
Wivell said it was still too early to comment on who was firing at whom, given the ongoing investigation. He said he couldn’t comment on whether a weapon was recovered from Selmer at the Exxon.
No officers were injured, according to the release.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office said it would not release the names of the deputies and the Pennsylvania trooper involved in the shooting at this time because of the ongoing investigation. The officers have been placed on routine administrative leave, according to the release.
In a statement Tuesday, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said his office would be “independently evaluating the police use of deadly force to determine whether it was objectively reasonable under a totality of circumstances, the standard articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court. We will be releasing a report with our findings after a thorough and complete investigation and analysis.”
(4) comments
WLM!
I hope the FNP follows up with additional details as they're released, it'll be interesting to know whether or not Selmer was armed when he took the stance.
What, no comments on the ethnicity of the suspect? How unusual for you.
He looks like a piece of white trash. There, piedmont, happy now? [beam]
