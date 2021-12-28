A police incident outside a Frederick home Tuesday ended peacefully after authorities took a man into custody who reportedly has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, according to a police spokesman.
Around 11:05 a.m. police got a call for a domestic dispute in the unit block of George Thomas Drive, Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said. Police subsequently learned the man inside had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.
“He initially refused to come out of the house and that’s when negotiations began,” Etzler said. “We had reason to believe that he may be armed.”
The name of the man was not immediately available.
Etzler noted the man was unarmed when he exited the home around 1:30 p.m. with his arms up. A woman related to the man also left the home safely, he said.
FPD’s Special Response and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene, according to Etzler, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office BearCat provided assistance. Etzler said the city’s armored vehicle is out for maintenance.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services medical personnel were on scene, according to Etzler, but there were no injuries.
