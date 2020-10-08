Frederick police and the U.S. Secret Service continue to investigate a threatening political letter left in a resident's mailbox on Sunday, and are trying to identify the man responsible.
A resident contacted city police Sunday morning about a letter that had been put in her mailbox overnight, according to a release from the Frederick Police Department.
According to a copy of the letter obtained by the Baltimore television station WBAL, it contains threats to Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and says the writers have collected a list of homes with signs supporting Biden and Harris.
In a statement to the News-Post Thursday, a Secret Service spokeswoman said that, “The Secret Service does not confirm or comment on the absence or existence of specific investigations. We can say, however, the Secret Service investigates all threats directed against designated protectees.”
The letter was written as if it could have been put on anyone's house with a Biden sign in their yard, and police don't think the suspect knows the residents where the letter was left, Lt. Kirk Henneberry of the Frederick Police Department said Thursday.
The department has shared pictures from the home's doorbell camera of a man putting the letter in the home's mailbox with other police departments in the region, but aren't sure if the man in the video is local or from outside the area, he said.
Henneberry said they're not aware of any similar incidents in the area.
Steven Clark, chairman of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, said the committee condemns all forms of political violence or threats. No one should be threatened no matter whose sign they have in their yard, Clark said.
Deborah Carter, chairwoman of the county's Democratic Central Committee, said she was sad to hear about the letter but not surprised, saying that President Donald Trump's tweets and rallies encourage violence.
Carter said she wouldn't be surprised to see more of this type of conduct as the election gets closer.
"I would be happy to be wrong," she said.
News of the letter with threats to Biden, Harris, and Giffords came on the same day that FBI officials announced that several men were charged in Michigan as part of an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
The men had allegedly staked out Whitmer's vacation home over the summer, and talked about taking her to a secret location in Wisconsin for a “trial,” according to the New York Times.
Anyone with information about the incident in Frederick or the man's identity can contact Detective Christopher Sharpe at 240-549-4522, or leave an anonymous voicemail at 301-600-8477, text message at 240-674-8477, or email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Free-dumb fighters.
A home in our neighborhood with Biden-Harris signs and signs for local Democratic Candidates has been vandalized 3 times now.
Last night a bunch of Biden-Harris signs were stolen from lawns in Middletown
Back in the day, miscreants of this sort would drive their cars up and over our lawn to "take out" our signs supporting democratic candidates. So little changes over the years with these moronic Republican "patriots". Stupid, infantile, and refective of the "values" of their party, right?
I noticed a family near me has their ByDon signs posted up on the trucks of mature oak trees with camera pointed at each sign.
It's Biden, Kelly. Can you say Biden? I knew you could. Good job!
Girl#3, the signs actually say "ByDon" or "Bye Don".
