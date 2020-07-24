A nonfatal stabbing that was initially dispatched as a potential shooting Thursday night remained under investigation by Frederick police as of Friday afternoon.
Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Dockside Court at about 10 p.m. Thursday, initially for reports that gunfire had been heard in the area, said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the city police department's Criminal Investigations Division.
Officers arrived to find several witnesses who informed them that an altercation a short time earlier led to a man being stabbed, with the original reports of gunfire unconfirmed. The injured man had been taken to an area hospital by another individual before police arrived but officers met him at the hospital, Henneberry said.
"We did locate the victim who did have a stab wound to his arm, but he was not the victim of a gunshot," Henneberry said. "The victim knew his assailant and we’re still looking into the case to see whether charges are applicable in this case, but it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public."
Several witnesses in the area where the stabbing occurred still said they heard pops and sounded like gunfire, so officers convassed the area and even brought the department's explosive detection K-9 — which can alert on the odor of gunpowder — but no evidence that firearms had been discharged was found, Henneberry said.
Anyone with any additional information regarding the confrontation or potential gunshots was asked to call Detective Wolfe at 240-549-4450.
