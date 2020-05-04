Frederick police are seeking a man caught on camera breaking into a vocational services center in the city over the weekend, according to a department press release issued Monday.
Officers were called to 7618 Hayward Rd. on Saturday to investigate a burglary at the Community Living facility there, the release states. A preliminary investigation revealed the burglary occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday after an unidentified man, who was caught on security camera footage, forced his way into the building and stole numerous items, according to the release.
The Community Living group's website lists the property as a vocational program center to help find employment opportunities for the intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals the nonprofit serves. Lt. Jon Holler, a Frederick police commander, indicated the burglar gained entry to the building by smashing a window.
"Multiple electronics were taken from inside and there was also additional damage done inside the property," Holler said.
Along with a photograph taken from the security footage, the man was described as white with brown facial hair and glasses, the release states.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Eric Fogle at 240-549-4722 or send an email to efogle@FrederickMDPolice.org. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 301-600-8477 (TIPS).
"I am the best burglar in the world!", says guy staring straight into surveillance cam.
