A Frederick man faces armed robbery and assault charges after police said he stabbed an acquaintance with a knife and tried to run him over during an attempted robbery Sunday.
The incident happened sometime after 9 a.m. Sunday when the suspect, eventually identified as 27-year-old Mitchell James Taylor, and another man were dropping off the alleged victim at an apartment complex in the city, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court.
Police first met with the injured man at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was receiving treatment for a stab wound to his chest as well as a laceration to his hand and other injuries, the documents state.
The injured man told police he had gotten a ride from Taylor — who he met through a mutual friend and had become friends with on social media — earlier that morning at about 9 a.m. When Taylor and another man were dropping the third man off at his girlfriend's apartment, Taylor grabbed the alleged victim's wallet and pulled a knife when the man resisted and tried to take his property back, according to the documents.
The man refused to back down and Taylor lunged at him, stabbing him once in the chest before losing the knife, the documents state. The injured man was able to secure the knife, injuring his hand in the process, and take back his wallet before Taylor managed to get back into the car he was driving, according to what the injured man told police.
The injured man was knocked off his feet when Taylor struck his leg with the vehicle while driving away, but Taylor quickly turned the car around in the apartment complex parking lot and attempted to run the man over with the vehicle, the documents state. The vehicle missed the injured man, who quickly got to his feet and headed toward his girlfriend's apartment while Taylor and the other man fled the area, according to the documents.
Detectives quickly identified Taylor, of the 6400 block of Jack Linton Drive South, as a suspect. The injured man also picked Taylor's photo out of a photo array of multiple individuals, the documents state.
Taylor was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft less than $100, according to an online search of court records Tuesday. Taylor was denied bail during an appearance before a District Court judge in court late Tuesday morning and he remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center awaiting future appearances in court, the records state.
(3) comments
OK, for the benefit of fido, this guy should "be flogged in the public square and then get life without parole."
9:00am Sunday, I'm sure he would have been in church if could have and this could have been avoided.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
