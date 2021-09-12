The Frederick Police Department and Frederick County Public Schools responded Sunday to a “credible threat” made on social media to shoot students at Monocacy Middle School, according to a police department news release.
The person or persons making the threat, however, did not have access to the means to carry it out, the release said.
Police have identified a “primary suspect” in the investigation, against whom charges are pending, according to the release. Police public information officer Allen Etzler confirmed this person is a student at Monocacy Middle School. He said the department has interviewed several other people, but did not believe there were charges pending for additional students.
The post, which originated on TikTok — a video-oriented social media platform — targeted several specific students and a broader student population, Etzler said. The department is not sharing the number of students targeted or identifying the specific population named in the post, Etzler said.
School resource officers were immediately made aware of the threat and began to investigate, according to the FPD release. Families of specific targets have been notified, it read.
FCPS shared information about the threat over email with families at Monocacy Middle and Middletown Middle School on Sunday, system spokesman Brandon Oland said. The schools have similar initials, he explained, which had caused some confusion for Middletown Middle families. In an email to families, the school’s principal, Paul Fer, wrote that FCPS will continue working with law enforcement to keep them in the loop on “measures being put in place to ensure the safety of students and our school community.”
Though the police department and FCPS no longer believe there is an active threat against Monocacy Middle, the agencies will have an increased presence at the school in the coming days, Sunday’s FPD release read. Etzler said he couldn’t provide additional information about how FPD will be increasing its presence at the school, since the department’s investigation is ongoing.
“We just want to make sure parents feel safe,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.