The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a missing man last seen early Wednesday in Jefferson.
Camera footage showed Anthony Joseph Walker, 79, at 1:40 a.m. on Bedford Drive, wearing a gray Maryland sweatshirt and khaki pants. Walker is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has dementia, police said.
FCSO asks Jefferson area residents to check their sheds, outdoor spaces and vehicles.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-1046.
