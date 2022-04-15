Police are searching for a man who reportedly attacked a teen with a pocket knife in a Myersville park.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Doubs Meadow Park at about 1:25 p.m. Friday for a reported assault, the agency said in a Facebook post.
A teenage boy suffered minor wounds, but refused medical treatment, police said.
The suspect is believed to have fled on foot, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said. The pocket knife was not found.
Deputies, including a K-9 unit, performed an “extensive search” but had not located the suspect as of 5 p.m., according to Wivell.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 30 years old; 6 feet, 1 inch tall and heavyset. He wore a brown hoodie and a camouflage neck covering, according to the Facebook post.
“There does not appear to be any threat to the community at this time,” FCSO said in its post.
Wivell did not know whether the incident was random or targeted, as it was still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Detective Sanders at 301-600-3664.
— Mary Grace Keller
