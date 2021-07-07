FPD Interceptor (copy)
The Frederick Police Department emblem is featured on the side of an interceptor vehicle.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect they say raped a woman in the downtown area early on July 4.

Officers responded to East South Street early Sunday morning and spoke with a woman who said a man approached her in the downtown area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. and raped her in an alley off of South Carroll Street.

No weapon was displayed during the attack, according to police.

Police are asking anyone in or around the area to review any video surveillance to see if the suspect -- described as a tall, bald, heavy-set black male about 40 years old, with no facial hair -- appears in it.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance cameras in the area is encouraged to contact the Frederick Police Department's non-emergency line at 301-600-2100. The anonymous voicemail at 301-600-8477, the text tip line at 240-674-8477 or an email tip line at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org can also be used.

For resources regarding sexual assault and trauma, the Frederick Police Department encourages residents to reach out to Heartly House, which provides domestic violence support. Engagement and Prevention Manager Jenn Tousey can be reached at jtousey@heartlyhouse.org.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

