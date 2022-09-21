Police seize drugs

Police seized more than $330,000 in illegal drugs and currency Tuesday in executing search and seizure warrants.

Police seized 17 pounds of illegal drugs and more than $30,000 of currency as the result of an investigation into a “major cocaine dealer,” according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Police from multiple local and federal agencies collaborated to execute search warrants for residences in the 600 block of West Patrick Street and in the 1400 block of Taney Avenue, the FCSO news release said. As a result, police reportedly found 5 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of marijuana, 70 grams of crack/cocaine, $32,880 in cash and “numerous” oxycodone pills, according to the release.

