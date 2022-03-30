An alleged stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash and with the suspect in Frederick Police Department custody Wednesday.
FPD received a report of a stolen vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of W. Patrick Street, spokesman Allen Etzler said. The Tactical Investigation Unit found the vehicle and a "brief pursuit ensued," according to Etzler.
The suspect's vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1400 block of Taney Avenue, resulting in minor injuries to the suspect, Etzler said. The road closed for about 30 minutes. The suspect is in custody and was on his way to police headquarters as of about 1 p.m.
Etzler said there is no danger to the public. No further information was immediately available.
This is a News-Post alert. Check back for updates.
