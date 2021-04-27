Police SWAT teams and armored rescue vehicles converged on downtown Frederick Tuesday night to serve search warrants in response to weeks of firearms discharges and armed robberies in the area, according to police.
At about 9:15 p.m., Frederick Police Department Lt. Andrew Alcorn said police were in the process of executing search warrants in the 500 and 600 blocks of N. Bentz Street. There were no injuries, he said.
“Right now there’s multiple people detained from each residence, and we’re sorting through their involvement in relation to these cases,” he said in an interview while police were still on scene. “We believe that everything went smoothly and we don’t expect any further issues this evening.”
Around 9 p.m., FPD tweeted asking residents to avoid the area of Sixth and Bentz streets for police activity.
For weeks, Alcorn said, police have been preparing to execute the search warrants in response to three noninjury firearms discharges and roughly five to six robberies that have occurred in the area recently. Also linked to the investigation, Alcorn said, was the arrest of 19-year-old Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., who was arrested last week for an alleged carjacking at gunpoint April 18 in the 200 block of E. Fourth Street.
“We hope that our presence here this evening ... will help quell the issues in the neighborhood,” Alcorn said.
Armored rescue vehicles and SWAT teams from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County police assisted FPD Tuesday, according to Alcorn. He expected to have more information available in the near future.
Police and egos?
Seriously? We really need this military equipment?
