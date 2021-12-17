Police have reportedly identified a 13-year-old boy they say confessed to threatening Ballenger Creek Middle School this week as a "joke" related to a social media trend.
News outlets across the country shared reports in recent days of a trend circulating on the social media application TikTok that encourages violence at schools on Dec. 17. Through an overnight investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says it identified a Frederick County boy who threatened a local school as part of this trend.
The teen reportedly confessed to creating a fake Instagram account and making false threats against Ballenger Creek Middle, the sheriff's office said in an early morning news release Friday.
"The juvenile admitted to FCSO detectives to creating the account and said he did so as a 'joke.' The juvenile denied having any plans to shoot anyone and stated he saw the TikTok challenge and created the false account and posts. Detectives received a consent to search his room and did not find any weapons," the FCSO release reads.
Charges are forthcoming, police say, and will at least include threats of a mass attack. The investigation is ongoing.
“Our FCSO School Resource Officers (SRO), detectives, and patrol teams worked relentlessly to track down this threat,” Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO school resource officer commander, said in the release. “Through the use of technology and working with social media providers, we quickly identified the user and immediately made contact, which led to the confession."
Police still plan to have an increased presence at Ballenger Creek Middle and other Frederick County schools today, according to Deater.
Anyone with information that can assist police in identifying people who made the threats is asked to call 301-600-1046. Reports can be made anonymously by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.
(18) comments
Time to make requirements for owning and using a smart phone (besides driving while using one). How about an age restriction for having a smartphone like we have for driving, buying alcohol or guns, etc. If parents want to have phones for their children, give them ones that can only be used for calling people (no texting). While it won't solve all of the issues it should reduce the number of issues and save parents money at the same time.
Well...
This kid is obviously being raised well by his parents. What a family failure.
Give the kid and parents each 100 hours community service and expel the child from Ballenger Creek MS. Parents should also be forced to reimburse Frederick County for taxpayer expenses used by FCPS and local police personnel to track this threat down over last 24 hours.
Real world has consequences. Do not be dismissive of this or punish this lightly. Kid has lost all right to a publicly funded education. 13 is not a kindergartener. 13 is a teenager. No excuses here.
In today's world a 13 year old should know better than to pull a "joke" like this. His parent(s) should take away any ability he has to get online, get him just a simple flip phone for calls, and let him use their laptop for any school assignments he may need it for, with heavy monitoring. See how much of a "joke" it was then.
Too easy C.D. That slap on the wrist, like my dog, won't hunt.
Penalties and consequences must be swift, punitive, financially helpful to taxpayers and impactful. Minimum 100 hours community service by each of both parents and child. And fines.
And expulsion. Ballenger Creek, or any county school, should no longer be an option for an attendance here.
Threats of violence are no joke son. I hope you'll learn that as you go throughthe process now. Where was Mom and Dad?
where was mom and dad?
Probably working like most people.
Were your parents watching your every move? Did you have helicopter parents?
It’s so out of touch from reality anytime anyone says “where were the parents”.
smh 🤦♀️
” Were your parents watching your every move? Did you have helicopter parents?”
No, I didn’t have helicopter parents, plumbum. Quite the opposite. I was pretty much a free-range kid. However, despite their busy schedules, and our “less than idyllic” childhood, my parents instilled a strong sense of right and wrong in us. This is one of the primary responsibilities of a parent, regardless of “how busy they were”. Anyone that refutes that the parents do not have such a responsibility is the one that is out of touch with reality, and will likely abrogate that responsibility themselves.. Your response indicates your upbringing, and what you were taught as a kid, and the reason for the juvenile responses you post here.
”smh” Yeah, I know, I can hear the rattling from here. Beware the fan.
Plumbum is not even worth responding to. If you don't respond, plumbum will have more time for the hobby farm and won't complain about stalkers.
Plumbum is the Uncle Eddie I never had. Chevy Chase would be proud of Plumbum.
Some people can't comprehend that by age 13 a child should have already learned right from wrong from their parents such that their parents shouldn't have to watch their children every minute. Does that mean children won't get into trouble? No. But proper parenting should reduce the likelihood of criminal or other serious behavioral issues with their children.
"Were your parents watching your every move?"
Ummm, Pb, times were just a little bit different then. Boy, talk about being out of touch from reality.
Also, how well do you keep an eye on your kids?
"Anyone that refutes that the parents do not have such a responsibility..." should read "Anyone that refutes that the parents have such a responsibility..."
Plumbum, this was a weapons threat to a local public school by a 13 year old. At what level does it need to rise before you stop with your dismissive shennanigans?
Your comments here really devalue any credibility regarding future comments you may proffer on this issue. You can do better buddy.
On Tik Tok eh? Wouldn't be surprised if this school threat trend was initially started by China.
I don't understand why anyone would want to be tracked the way they track users:
https://tutanota.com/blog/posts/problem-with-tiktok/
Please. Let’s stop the animosity toward Asians. Our daughter was born in China. Now a citizen, she works in a MD school system and we’ve been texting about this this morning. There is no value to your comment.
What does your Chinese daughter have to do with the Chinese government? If you're associating the two, then you're the one making the correlation. This is the problem, we tippy toe not to offend someone based on some perceived association, meanwhile the adversary uses our "wokeness" against us. Sad state of affairs.
Dwasserba, your correlation here is spurious. This situation could have started in China and I am sure it is under investigation by US authorities. Your wokeness is simply a red herring.
TikTok, known in China as Douyin (Chinese: 抖音; pinyin: Dǒuyīn), is a video-focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance. It hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to three minutes.
I do enjoy fried rice, General Tso's chicken, and chicken with cashew nuts. I also am under the sign of the Rooster. I enjoy green tea and visiting Cinatowns in NYC, Philly and DC. I hope this is not offensive to you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.