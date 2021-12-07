Police are warning Frederick County residents of a growing scam involving fake street performers, known as buskers, stealing personal information.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office in a news release urged residents to be on the lookout for "fake" buskers asking for money through cash and electronic credit or debit donations who are using credit card skimmers to steal personal information. Buskers are people who perform music or other entertainment for monetary donations.
Fakers act like they're playing the violin, for example, when they're actually imitating the action while a soundtrack plays from a hidden device, police warn. They may pretend to be homeless, be a military veteran or say they have children to feed when this is not true, police say.
“This is a nationwide issue that has now hit this area,” FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “We are going to be proactive and not allow this criminal element to become entrenched in Frederick County.”
FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said they've had reports of such scams in Middletown and at the Walmart off of Route 26 in Frederick.
The sheriff's office asks residents to call 301-600-1046 if you see this behavior happening locally.
