People with autism or other developmental disabilities will have a chance to see, in a controlled environment, what a police traffic stop entails.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with nonprofit Pathfinders for Autism to practice traffic stops April 21 in the Oakdale High School parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
“Everyone feels anxiety when they see that police car light up behind them and may worry about what will happen next,” Shelly McLaughlin, Pathfinders for Autism program director, said in the release. “The goal of our program is to teach individuals with autism or other developmental disabilities who have driver’s licenses, or are passengers, the steps to take so they will have a safe interaction during a traffic stop.”
Police and Pathfinders staff will instruct participants together. Police will “stop” participants in their vehicles with lights and sirens active in the school parking lot, according to the release. Deputies will run through traffic stop procedures while offering critiques, tips and suggestions to the participants.
A webinar that addresses what a person should do in a traffic stop will also be presented.
Participants will receive a “traffic stop kit” that includes tips for what to do during a traffic stop and an envelope to hold their registration and insurance cards.
