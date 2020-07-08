Prayer Walk
More than 60 people gathered Wednesday evening for an Interfaith Prayer Walk sponsored by Asbury United Methodist and All Saints' Episcopal churches. This walk was in response to the hateful, white supremacist and racial vandalism that occurred the weekend of June 27 at three locations in Baker Park. The walk started at City Hall and proceeded through the park to the covered bridge. At the three locations in the park, the group stopped and anointed the places that were vandalized with holy oil and invited multi-faith prayers from community faith leaders.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Dozens gathered Wednesday for a prayer walk in an effort to help the community heal from racist vandalism that was posted in Frederick over the last week.

Asbury United Methodist and All Saints’ Episcopal churches led a walk through the community in response to the vandalism that occurred the weekend of June 27. The walk started at City Hall and proceeded down Church Street to Baker Park, and then through Baker Park to the Covered Bridge. At three locations in the park, the group stopped to anoint with holy oil the places that were vandalized.

— Staff reports

