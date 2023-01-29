Bill Folden
State Sen. Bill Folden, R

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County’s 15-member delegation to the state legislature voted along party lines to sponsor a bill that would expand whom the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office can require to take a polygraph test.

The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for overseeing the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, and Maryland state law permits the Sheriff’s Office to require polygraph tests for correctional officers.

public-redux
public-redux

Polygraphs are notoriously unreliable. FCSO should use time-tested methods like trial by water, trial by fire, divination of chicken entrails, or simply divine revelation (Save the Chickens).

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Anything that cannot be introduced into evidence in a Court of Law should not be required by anyone….or required by everyone in any job up to the President of the United States as a requirement of employment. Polygraph tests are not reliable, they are the biggest cause of innocent people falsely convicted of crimes. If you pass it, Law Enforcement doesn’t believe it, if you fail one you are guilty in their eyes. I think this is a bad move by the FCSO.

