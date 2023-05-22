The Frederick County Adult Detention Center was evacuated on Sunday after a gas leak was found in a utility room, authorities said.
No one was injured, and the leak was fixed within two hours, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.
At around 9 a.m. Sunday, visitors at the detention center complained of a gas smell in the visitation area of the facility, the release said.
A correctional officer noticed a "strong natural gas odor" in the visitation room, and evacuated all visitors and inmates from the area. Inmates from several housing units were also evacuated to other parts of the detention center, the release said.
Correctional officers activated the ventilation system in the affected housing unit ceiling and opened two recreation yards to allow gas to escape. All visitations were canceled, the release said.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the detention center and assessed the utility room and found a gas leak on one of the new fittings on the main line. Fire and Rescue subsequently shut off the main line, the release said.
It was quickly determined afterward that contractors were working on the gas lines earlier in the week in the utility room.
After the housing units were properly ventilated and checked, inmates returned to their housing units and visitation resumed, the press release said.
