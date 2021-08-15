A little girl with straight dark hair and a mischievous smile dashed around the maze of picnic tables under the pavilion at Staley Park Sunday afternoon. She’d be starting third grade soon and needed a new pair of shoes.
Thanks to the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership — an organization started several years ago in Frederick County — Grace Horner had plenty to choose from. Hundreds of tiny sneakers, sandals and boots lined wooden tables pushed together near the back of the pavilion. There were so many that some seemed in danger of spilling onto the cement floor below.
But Grace had other things on her mind.
“I’m thirsty!” she proclaimed to her grandmother, Ruth Horner.
“I’m Ruth, how are you?” Horner replied, taking her granddaughter’s hand and shaking it.
“I’m serious!” Grace groaned, giggling in spite of herself as Horner pulled her in for a hug.
For months, COIPP has been organizing “emergency giveaways” to equip the children of people who are incarcerated and their caregivers with what they need to stay healthy and happy — everything from Walmart gift cards so that they can go grocery shopping to diapers, laundry detergent, book and personal hygiene supplies.
It’s just a small piece of what they do to show up for families in the Frederick area and bring peace to those who are incarcerated nearby, said Shari Ostrow Scher, founder and executive director of COIPP.
“They’re the most wonderful children. You won’t see a child who won’t make your heart sing,” she said, beaming at a smiley little boy wearing a Batman T-shirt. “They’re just good kids who just want a shot, you know?”
The past year and a half has been hard on everybody, but incarcerated people and those who love and depend on them have especially struggled. Jails and prisons halted visitation hours to prevent outbreaks in their facilities and many people saw their trial and hearing dates pushed back. Money became even tighter than it was before for caregivers, as some were laid off and others had to quit because they couldn’t find child care.
Then, there were the children. Some were frightened almost all the time, Ostrow Scher said. Their lives had lost all sense of balance.
But on Sunday, many families said the organization’s giveaways have been a lifeline over the last few months. During the first one COIPP held, Ostrow Scher remembered, only about 11 cars showed up. Months later, 48 families signed up to receive supplies on Sunday.
That afternoon, white cardboard boxes filled with kitchen supplies that a county Rotary Club had donated were stacked higher than some of the kids were tall. Another picnic table was covered in a spread of colorful children’s books.
For the week leading up to Sunday’s giveaway, Pat Rosensteel’s house had been crowded with some 300 pairs of shoes donated by the Myersville-based Soles of Love, 100 coats gifted by an organization in Pennsylvania and 100 blankets made by Frederick community members for COIPP to give away. It took about five other people to help Rosensteel — vice president of the organization — and her husband move everything to the Staley Park pavilion.
On Sunday, her face broke into a huge smile as she watched a little boy gaze wide-eyed at the hats and gloves laid out on the table before him.
“If we all had a billion dollars, we would solve everything,” she said. “But we do the best we can for the people who are right in front of us.”
A table over, Horner had finally corralled Grace into browsing the shoe selection. At 70 years old, she’s also raising Grace’s big sister, who’s 17. It’s challenging, to say the least. Without COIPP, she says it wouldn’t be possible.
Horner has been getting help from the organization since Grace was around 2 years old. Through COIPP, her family has gotten discounted pool passes, bowling parties, laundry detergent, books and so much more — all without judgement. She teared up as she remembered the time Grace opened a bag of supplies COIPP had given them to find even more fairy coloring books to add to their collection. Her granddaughter had been so excited, she remembered.
Horner, meanwhile, had to pull over to the side of the road to cry.
“It just means so much,” she said.
