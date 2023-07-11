Alderman Kelly Russell
Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell at City Hall on Tuesday

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell will serve on a state commission monitoring the operation of correctional facilities, after being appointed by Gov. Wes Moore.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor announced at the mayor and aldermen’s meeting on July 6 that Russell had recently been sworn in for a three-year term on the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards.

techite

Kelly is the perfect choice. Bob Lewis

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

“I believe that if we are to ensure equity and help people who have struggled within the system to become full participants in their best life possible, we must ensure our justice system is not an obstruction, but rather an opportunity to provide the best conditions and tools for them to build a better life,” she wrote."

Very good attitude. [thumbup]

