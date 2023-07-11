Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell will serve on a state commission monitoring the operation of correctional facilities, after being appointed by Gov. Wes Moore.
“We’re proud any time someone in the city of Frederick is doing something that earns recognition for us, and I think it bodes well for us as an elected body and as a city that we have leaders in various places across our community that are being acknowledged,” O’Connor said.
A retired officer with the Frederick Police Department, Russell wrote in an email Monday that she gained experience in human resources and accreditation, as well as law enforcement, during her career, including writing many of the department’s current General Orders, and participating in the department’s accreditation audits.
She believes that work and her time in public office have helped prepare her for her appointment.
“I believe that if we are to ensure equity and help people who have struggled within the system to become full participants in their best life possible, we must ensure our justice system is not an obstruction, but rather an opportunity to provide the best conditions and tools for them to build a better life,” she wrote.
Russell said she met Moore last summer at the convention for the Maryland Municipal League and had a brief conversation with him. She has also had a chance to meet him during his visits to Frederick.
The 12-member commission advises the secretary for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services on standards for state, local, and private correctional facilities around Maryland, according to the commission’s website.
Its staff does audits of facilities and private home detention monitoring agencies to make sure they’re following state guidelines and provide guidance to help facilities that are not complying with the guidelines.
Commission members review audits before they are forwarded to the secretary.
State law requires that the commission include nine people appointed by the governor: an elected official from a local government, as well as two citizen members, two state correctional officials, two local correctional officials, a member of the medical or mental health profession, and an official from a national standards accrediting body, according to the commission’s fiscal 2022 annual report.
(2) comments
Kelly is the perfect choice. Bob Lewis
Quote:
“I believe that if we are to ensure equity and help people who have struggled within the system to become full participants in their best life possible, we must ensure our justice system is not an obstruction, but rather an opportunity to provide the best conditions and tools for them to build a better life,” she wrote."
Very good attitude. [thumbup]
