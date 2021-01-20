An inmate accused of killing his girlfriend was found dead in his cell at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center Wednesday morning.
Correctional staff conducting a routine headcount found Chris Lee Myers, 41, of Jefferson, dead in his cell at about 7 a.m., according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Correctional staff immediately attempted life-saving efforts, but those were unsuccessful. Staff had last checked on him at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Evidence investigators found indicates suicide by hanging, according to FCSO. Myers was not on suicide watch, as there was reportedly no indication to detention center or medical staff that Myers was a threat to himself.
Myers had, however, been placed on administrative segregation after recently attempting to escape, the sheriff's office said. Documented logs checked by the sheriff's office show staff made the required cell checks throughout the day, according to authorities.
Myers had been awaiting trial on the charges of first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, first-degree arson, reckless endangerment and violating parole, according to the sheriff's office.
His former girlfriend, 24-year-old Heather Williams, was found dead with head trauma inside her home in the 4500 block of Jefferson Pike May 1, 2019, according to a previous News-Post article. Myers reportedly lived with her. He was allegedly driving Williams' vehicle when Baltimore Police Department stopped him for a traffic violation. Police reportedly found blood stains and Williams' purse and phone inside the vehicle.
Myers had a pre-trial conference scheduled for next week. The trial was to begin in June.
This marks the second inmate death and apparent suicide by hanging at the detention center within a month. A Hagerstown woman was found dead in her cell by another inmate Dec. 26.
