Thirteen correctional officers recently graduated from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Academy.
Class 20-48 includes four officers representing the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Officer Jonathan Ray, of Frederick County, served as class president and received the Academic Excellence Award, the release reads. Morgan Andrew, Melissa Holtzman and Oneil Howell also represented Frederick.
“It is an honor to recognize this class of graduating correctional officers,” Maj. Michael Cronise, FCSO assistant corrections bureau chief, said in the release. “I know these 13 sworn officers will take what they have learned from this academy and apply it to their position within their respective county.”
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins recognized the environment these officers are entering.
“These men and women are beginning their careers as professional correctional officers during an increasingly difficult and chaotic time for the criminal justice system,” Jenkins said in the release. “Corrections is a vital part of that system, and the roles performed in corrections largely go unrecognized, despite officers working in what is an often difficult and sometime dangerous environment. I congratulate the entire graduating class and wish each of them great success in their careers.”
The Frederick County Adult Detention Center offers pre-trial services, home detention, alternative sentencing/community service and work release, in addition to traditional incarceration, according to the release.
Officers Bradley Davis, Logan Sebold, Faith Sieunarine and Amber Whitacre represented Garrett County Detention Center in the graduating class, the release states. Whitacre received the Physical Fitness Award.
Privates Olatunji Alaran, Keith Budd, Tiffany Ewing, Courtney Ezell and Yovany Sanchez Bustamante represented Montgomery County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Ewing received the Leadership Award.
