James Anderson worked the grill, maneuvering the hamburgers and hot dogs around as the smoke billowed out into the sunny summer sky.
“Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs. Come on, y'all, eat up,” he called to friends and family milling around, talking and finding shade from the hot August sun.
It was the kind of event Jaemari “Mari” Anderson would have enjoyed.
“He would have loved this,” his father said softly, looking around.
Jaemari Anderson, 19, was shot and killed on Sept. 6, 2020, near a walking path in the Waterside community in Frederick.
That's where the family gathered on Saturday for a cook-out and kickball tournament in his memory, down the hill from a bench with a plaque that honors Jaemari.
The event was held two days before Jaemari would have turned 21.
Three men were sentenced in his death. Daniel Flythe, identified as the trigger man, was given a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended.
The pain and anger are still clear in James Anderson's voice when he talks about his son's death, calling it the senseless act of a “coward.”
But, he said, it's good to have something for the kids to look forward to each year, and to keep Jaemari's legacy alive.
But the family is creating other ways to maintain that legacy.
Pretty soon, they'll unveil the MARI Program, to help young adults in the community with housing, food, clothing, and other issues, said Laquise Brown, Jaemari's sister.
The program's elements are Motivate, Achieve, Renew, and Inspire, and they'll try to impart those qualities in the people who need their services, Brown said.
The program will try to help people who are struggling find their way and meet their goals.
“Because he was a person who gave,” his sister said.
Jaemari had talked about becoming a veterinarian, Brown said.
She watched him go through frustrations with high school, through a period when he didn't want to finish. But he persevered and got his diploma.
Brown hopes the program can provide money to help kids get money to buy a prom dress, or pay for graduation pictures, or afford other milestone moments.
Anderson was a kind, considerate, compassionate person, said Bart Delphin, whose daughter was Jaemari's girlfriend.
“He was in the moment, and lived and loved life to the fullest,” Delphin said.
He was young, active, and enthusiastic, and liked to hear and learn about different relatives and his family's history, said Jennifer Farabee, an aunt.
He was an older cousin, and when he would come in the house, his younger cousins would gather around him, she said.
“He was a star,” Farabee said.
