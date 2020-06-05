Protesters brave heavy rain, thunderstorm to March for Justice in Frederick on Friday

Even as heavy rain covered the streets and thunder crashed overhead Friday afternoon, protesters holding signs and shouting chants of justice for George Floyd remained unmoved at Patrick and Market streets.
Resolute in their cause, shouts of “Black Lives Matter!” mingled with honks from passing cars, as protesters headed north up Market Street. More people holding signs poured out of garages all over the city, all headed toward Mullinix Park.
Estimates of several thousand protesters showed up to peacefully fill the small park behind the Frederick County Courthouse for the planned March for Justice, a show of support for the black men and women who have died at the hands of law enforcement personnel over the years and whose deaths have contributed to a lasting rift between the African American community and police.
The peaceful protest was organized by a group of mostly youthful activists in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who lost consciousness and died in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 while being knelt on by a group of three police officers during an arrest. One of the officers has since been charged with second-degree murder, while the others have been charged as accessories to murder.
Theresa Thomas, 58, of Frederick, said she was happy to stand and march in the rain with her two grandkids, 15-year-old Reginald Jr. and 12-year-old Rekhai, both of whom Thomas hopes will have brighter futures than their father.
“I’m here for them. Because their father is now incarcerated and I don’t want them to have to go through what he went through,” Thomas said, explaining that she believes her son and her grandkids’ father lost his case because the family wasn’t wealthy enough to afford quality legal representation.
Thomas, who is black, said she hoped the march will lead to changes in not only the types of force police are allowed to use against individuals, but also better relations between black people and white people, as well as any groups with differing and perhaps at times clashing worldviews.
“I pray to God for the softening of hearts, that’s what I want to see, the softening of hearts, because there’s a lot of people whose hearts are hardened, and I used to be one of them,” Thomas said. dabbing gently at the corners of her eyes. “My pastor used to call me a rock because I never shed a tear, but now that’s all I do. Is cry.”
Poor weather leading up to the planned 5 p.m. start time for the march prompted organizers to try to delay the start time to 6 p.m., but so many people had arrived by 5 p.m. that the march kicked off as originally scheduled, said Frederick police Chief Patrick Grossman, who walked alongside the marchers.
While ever present at cross streets and intersections to block off traffic and secure the route for the protesters up Market Street, onto West Second Street and into Baker Park, Frederick police adopted a hands off approach, allowing protesters to dictate the pace of the march and only reopening streets once they were sure every participant had passed.
“I just wanted to make sure that everyone who was arriving in Frederick today to express their First Amendment liberties had the ability to do so and that it was done safely,” Grossman said when stopped for comment as the last marchers arrived at the Baker Park bandshell.
Imani White, of Frederick, was carrying a “Black Lives Matter” sign that she said she got for the first BLM march in Washington, D.C. in 2015.
It’s frustrating that these protests have to keep happening, she said, wondering aloud how many more pictures and videos of people being killed have to surface before substantive changes are made.
White said she struggled with the decision of whether to come Friday, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that she lives with someone who is medically vulnerable.
Ultimately, White said she was proud of the young people in the movement who showed up to make their voices heard.
“I pray that we keep going. Because I don’t want to be back here doing this again in five or 10 years.”
Later on Friday evening, as the protest at the bandshell broke up, the event’s organizers expressed their happiness with how eveything had gone.
“We made a lot of noise today and I think we were heard,” said Alijah Gee, adding that the march down Market Street and watching the bandshell fill up with more and more people still coming in was “breathtaking.”
Gee believes the protest can create a platform for change in Frederick’s black community.
“It’s clear now that we can do it,” she said.
Amiyah Spencer, another of the organizers, said they knew how many people had said on Facebook that they planned on coming.
“But I don’t think any of us comprehended what that meant,” she said.
She agreed that the march was just the start of something larger.
“You can mark my words when I say this is not over,” she said.
City police maintained a state of downplayed vigilance as the crowd dispersed from the bandshell back toward the various parking garages and lots they had come from. Larger intersections closer to the bandshell were quickly blocked off by police vehicles, while those slightly farther out were manned by an officer or two directing traffic while others stood nearby to observe.
As the crowds thinned out even more away from Baker Park, police allowed normal traffic lights to handle the steady flow of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Not all protesters went directly home following the demonstration in the bandshell, with some demonstrators continuing their protest, going as far walking on Interstate 70, requiring law enforcement to shut the highway down in both directions. They exited the highway at Md. 85 and walked along East Street back downtown.
They protesters remained peaceful for the entirety of the march.
Led by Kavonte Duckett and Aje Hill, founder of the local nonprofit I Believe in Me, Inc., the demonstrators at one point knelt in the intersection of East and South streets. They chanted and sang “Happy Birthday” to Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police in Kentucky on March 13. Friday would have been her 27th birthday. Vehicles stopped at the intersection honked their horns in support and erupted in applause.
No arrests were made Friday evening and no serious incidents were reported to police or emergency first responders, according to a Frederick police press release issued late Friday.
the official liberal leftist narrative is you don't need covid-19 protection if you are protesting and smashing windows etc. only if you're walking in Walmart, then you do.
Troll
LOLOLOLOL- talons closed years ago.
👍Bosco
Ystj, Until you figure out the answer to your question you will still be part of the problem that caused the demonstrations.
Now, with far larger numbers of protesters amassing in larger groups, we hear none of the lofty moralism coming from the media or lockdown enthusiasts on social media.
Its like Covid-19 all but disappeared. Weird how that works.
What’s COVID-19? Haha. You’re right, but we’ll be reminded when an inventory of all of the closed businesses and ruined livelihoods is taken.
Another stooge of Basement Bunker Don.
- 110,000 Coronavirus virus deaths since March 1st
- Buffalo policed after pushing 75-year-old white protester who suffered severe injuries Who is still in the hospital.
- Trump has set up a cage around the White House, 8 feet tall. Protesters are now throwing McDonald burgers into the yard to feed the animal in the zoo.
- Russia is calling on America to respect democracy.
Cool story. Now do Vegas: https://twitter.com/i/status/1269169419998990336
[thumbup][thumbup]AW and JL
Yes, please go be part of Vegas Mayor McCheese’s control group.
It’s hardly gone if you aren’t living on a diet of Fox News and trump’s BS. Media has glommed on to whatever is profitable. Go visit a hospital and see what the healthcare workers would think of your idiotic statement.
This is exhibit A of Trump world. An angry white minority view that the US actually has to guarantee equal protection of the law to all of it's citizens. Because at the core, that's exactly what your problem is. It's not hard to see it for what it is.
You’re absolutely correct, Ystj.
With all of the deleted comments, it appears that the FNP will not tolerate any dissent. We must ALL swear allegiance to BLM and anyone who dares to criticize it or even engage in debate will first be silenced and then rounded up. This is insanity and the FNP staffer who is on this deleting rampage should be fired.
I couldn't agree more, Street, and referring to it as a "deleting rampage" is exactly what it was. While some comments were worthy of deletion, many others were not. Posting comments is a privilege that comes with a paid subscription and when they delete comments that do not violate any rules to posting they're cheating the subscribers.
Then pay.
So? Stage a protest.
With all the deleted comments there’s still a large number of people who don’t get it, like Street92, not hearing the cries, racist, or not willing care. There’s an ugly in America, Street92, you exemplified the problem. Thanks for commenting.
“Black Likes Matter”.
Many are still searching to find a way to justify putting a knee on someone’s neck for close to nine minutes while he pleaded for his life, crying “ I can’t breathe, last words, calling for his mother. Look at a clock for ten minutes, try to hold your breath. Have your love one sit on your neck. I’ll give you $20 dollar if you can make it. Now try doing it since 1619 till today.
The whole world is protesting because the ‘beacon of hope‘ , America failed. And you are commenting about the FNP not tolerating? Please - The state is supposed to protect life not murder citizens, not even black ones. I swear.
Good points, aw.
Street92 All you are doing is cherry picking incidents. "Look over there." You just don't get it. African american people are getting murdered and treated unfairly by the police. It's not about what this person or that person did. It's about getting away with murder over and over again. Not all African americans who must live in the ghettto are murdering each other. It's a small hand full. But I feel that you don't care. You'd rather lump them all into one batch because it makes you feel more justified in your hate of them.
👍aw
Then how do you explain the idiots holding signs saying “NO LIVES MATTER until black lives matter”? Sounds more like a threat to me.
Rounded up by whom? The police? LoL.
Also how come there are no photos of this crowd blocking the interstate last night? Doesn’t fit the narrative? Blocking I70 and 85 for about 90 minutes last night. Sure they had a permit for that.
User1,
My position for decades has been that roads -- particularly Interstates, U.S. highways, and state highways -- should never be shut down or obstructed for any reason except completely unavoidable circumstances, like:
* Severe weather
* Sinkholes
* Hazardouos construction projects, like "setting steel" for an overpass
Protests (regardless of reason); funeral processions; "charity rides" -- as worthy as they may be -- do not qualify.
In addition to delaying and inconveniencing thousands -- or tens of thousands -- of people, anytime a highway is closed there is a chance that emergency equipment cannot get through and/or that someone trying to get to the hospital will be trapped.
Just a few years ago a local man was killed because the U.S. capitol police and/or MSP shut down westbound I-70 at the US15 split with no warning -- just so a couple buses of U.S. senators N/B on I-270 could take the US340 exit off of 70-west, instead of traveling another mile north on 15 and using the 340 exit there.
So although I support them I agree that the protesters should not have shut down area highways. In addition to the reasons I gave above, I think obstructig bridges and highways is counter-productive. Those who are trapped in their cars are not liable to have a warm fuzzy feeling about whoever is creating the traffic jam.
Because it's not their issue. We have have causes that drive us. If drug dealers are your issue, go for it.
"No one can save them but themselves" is a cop-out. They are asking for help, for fairness, for appropriate treatment by police. I support that. Turning you back on the problem is not a solution.
When did I say that I am white?
Ok - you are clearly not in a place to understand what I am saying so I’m going to go on living my life but here is what you need to read slowly: Part of what BLM represents is that there are many cases of people of color being assaulted or killed by cops who were NOT breaking the law. So even if your logic (that cops can do whatever they want and we dare not “disrespect” them), the system would still be flawed. I hope that you are and no one you care about ever ends up on the wrong side of one of these situations. Oh wait you don’t break the law though so you’re good.
Jane, I believe you're the one who needs to read for understanding. you implied that I should consider living somewhere other than this country. Bosco never said that you said "go back where you came from." He merely suggested that might have been what you meant. Do you know what suggested means? Nice try at spinning someone else's words out of context, though. I'm sure sammy is very proud of you.
KR999 - Was Mr. Floyd aware that his $20 bill was counterfeit? We don't know. What was said by the two when the clerk of the store confronted Mr. Floyd while he was sitting in his vehicle? We don't know. Please don't condemn a person until you have all of the facts.
You're absolutely correct, KR999. Well said.
Better days will come. Good job Frederick, peaceful assembly is as American as apple pie and the 4th of July. The comments on this tread attempting to divide us speak more so to the end goal of fragmenting our need for community. In November, we'll remove some other divisions and continuing working on a better America.
Piedmont- great comment!
[thumbup] piedmont!
Thank you both. Just stating the obvious here, it's time we reclaimed the truth in this country from people who have demanded their warped version of it.
One of the things that makes this country great is our constitutional right to protest injustice when it occurs. Protests stopped the Vietnam War, led to court rulings that ended Separate But Equal, and resulted in the Civil right Act of 1964.
Precisely, Unsprung. One of the casualties of this time is historical accuracy and understanding of basic civics. It's this piece that allows the Murdoch press and TV to continue to pump out propaganda. The comments on this thread that attempt to paint protest as violent insurrection are simply aping what they've been taught by master propagandists. Heck of a time.
Yep...and the reich wingers all want to gaslight and make you believe protests are worthless. Then they go online pretending to be Antifa.
Yeah. Great job destroying 3 months of social distancing and isolation. I have no problem with the event itself but the total disregard for the rules put into place to stop the pandemic is beyond the pale. How many Frederick County citizens will die over this?
Yea, so Wuhan Jan said that masks were MANDATORY and just look at all the photos. And a good majority of these people came from MoCo and Baltimorgue. The news showed bunches of buses coming up I270 and west on I70. Bringing in the “Rona”.
Obama was removed. Problem solved.
Street92 - Former President Obama served 2 full terms - the limit according to the Constitution. He was not removed.
And just look at how much he did for racial reform in his EIGHT YEARS!!!
Look at all this looting and destruction to this city after the protests!
https://twitter.com/pftompkins/status/1269070943818706944?s=21
Looters and protestors are NOT THE SAME PEOPLE!!!!!
Hey “Karen.” Why don’t you bother to copy and follow the link I provided? LOL!
Steve,
That is OUTRAGEOUS! I hope those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law! [cool]
Then try treating people right.
I'm not against unions but it needs to be easier to fire and remove the bad apples.
Joey,
As a long-time union member myself, I agree.
Even my union (not a police union, although there is one) has a similar problem. Members who were rightfully fired end up getting their jobs back (quietly, a few months later).
We don't want vindictive managers to be able to fire people at-will, but we can't have the fox guarding the henhouse either. Certain behavior/actions should result in immediate termination and inclusion on a national database.
Well just look at the “bad Apple” that stayed outside the school while all the kids were being murdered inside. He was removed for dereliction of duty and after all that he was just reinstated with full back pay. Talk about unions?
User1,
Unions have done a huge amount of good for working men and women. They are more necessary now than ever.
That said, some unions do have too much power -- probably none more so than police unions. The case you mentioned is a perfect example.
Everyone deserves representation and due process, but employees -- cops, or anyone else -- that routinely violate rule, procedures, or the law must NOT be protected. They should be able to be permanently fired, without union interference, and their name placed in a national data base so that other potential employers will be aware of their background.
I thought if you protested during this pandemic you are a "Covidiot." I remember the people commenting on here said as much about Michigan.
Except it appears the vast majority of these protesters wore masks and respected social distancing. They also didn’t need to bolster their fragile ego with a weapon on display Why weren’t those who stormed the capital in greeted with pepper balls and rubber bullets?
Are you blind? Look at all the people crammed right next to each other. Totally irresponsible. How many of our elderly will end up dying because of it?
Blind to facts apparently.
Wait, aren't you the same guys who wanted everything open and railed against the stay at home - mask - social distancing orders. Now you're outraged [lol][lol][lol]
I'm sure everyone will blame the uptick in Covid on these protests, but have a look at how busy Vegas is ... indoors: https://twitter.com/i/status/1269169419998990336
JLefty...Vegas Mayor McCheese wants to be Trump’s control group. I guess experiments need volunteers willing to die for the cause.
There were a number without masks...that would be a covidiot for sure. Also, taking your red faced sneezing kid into grocery store like I saw today in WV without a mask and letting them run rampant up and down the isles is an even bigger one. Now all I need is Bosco asking what I was doing in WV to complete things.
Bosco - Read for understanding. Nowhere did I say “go back where you came from.” My point was that if you really believe that law enforcement has the superior right to use force in any situation then there are perhaps other systems of government/belief systems you may find more in line with your personal value system.
[thumbup]
I wonder how the reaction would have gone if a black police officer had crushed the neck of a white man including the "trophy kill" pose that was seen?
If it had been happening for 400 years I imagine the White people would be protesting and would have many Black people protesting with them. ✌️
phydeaux,
As a white person, I can confidently say that white people would not be anywhere near as patient and full of grace and forgiveness as black people have been.
So, talk about it. Don’t just stare some vague reference! But you won’t, will you? You don’t wish to have a serious, mature discussion.
Wonder all you want but it doesn’t make a difference to anyone with a conscience what color person was murdered by cop.
Stay on topic...cherry-picking events that benefit your ideology...a troll’s game.
KR: you’re pretty dug-in with your stance. When I offer my opinions here, I try to do it with an eye toward providing information for others to consider. Not always do I get it right.
I’ll say this: George Floyd was no saint. But the reason for the massive WORLDWIDE protests is not to elevate him to sainthood. It’s to give a voice to him and people like him who have been mistreated, and to bring light to in inconsistencies in police tactics and training. Cops may have the authority of the state, but they are not judge, jury nor executioner.
Either all of us matter or none of us do.
So if you have a criminal record, or you are on drugs, and you are black, it's ok for police to murder you on the street? Had it been a rope instead of a knee, we would have called it a lynching.
I urge everyone reading your disgusting ignorant comments to join me and take action. We must do everything possible to eliminate racism in our Country. Our president is encouraging ugly values that are rotting our once great nation from the inside out.
We must restore honor, decency, and integrity to America by voting Trump out of office on November 3rd.
A simple "I don't get it" would suffice.
No one deserves to be killed for breaking any law, as you assert, but at the same time what justification is there for not following the orders of a law enforcement officer? Copping an attitude with an armed officer is not a good idea, not matter what color you are. I can only hope you a simply a troll trying to get a reaction from people... it's hard to imagine someone could be this ignorant.
Your argument is painfully one-sided. While you say the "entire world" is aware of the problem, I don't think you get it at all. People of color are not treated fairly in this country. They more likely to be stopped, arrested, convicted, and get longer sentences. The majority of police officers are fine people. I have the highest respect for our boys in blue!!! But some cops abuse their authority. When a petty thief is suffocated to death by police, an injustice has been done. Police are supposed to keep the peace, not cause the violence! And if police abuse of criminals is tolerated, others will be abused next. Yesterday in Buffalo, police knocked a 75-year old white man to the sidewalk. They walked away while he lay motionless, his skull fractured and bleeding. What crime deserved that treatment? Sure, when an officer gives you instructions, you should follow them, but that authority does NOT permit any cop to violently overreact. Yes, ALL lives matter, of course, but as a white guy, I don't fear driving while white. When I am stopped, I don't fear something I say or do could get me killed. So I agree that Black Lives Matter because the people of color are far more likely to be victims of injustice. The "consequences" for criminals should be they are taken into custody, charged, given a trial, and, if guilty, imprisoned. Getting your skull cracked open is not an appropriate "consequence" of protest. It's unconstitutional. Death by suffocation in not an appropriate "consequence" of petty theft. It's illegal. The protests are about fairness and APPROPRIATE consequences. Don't you get that?
No mention of the fact that these "peaceful" protests ended on Route 70 being blocked both ways with cars being attacked but protesters?
They were peaceful protests. And the article does comment on the temporary shut down of Rt. 70.
They were not peaceful.. Multiple vehicles were hit by protesters.
Sounds like someone is upset the protest was so large and went off without incident in the middle of a rain storm ⛈ . It was very impressive and kudos to the young organizers. It was also impressive so many people volunteered to clean up after the gathering.👍
Actually I'm not against demonstrations. I'm against them when they become disruptive, attack vehicles and block roadways
Attacked vehicles? Really? Do you have the source of that?
Duke. There are posted videos from the blm group on snap chat. There was a red van assaulted and you could hear the hands beating against the metal.
So you have nothing but want to spread false information and inflame folks. Sad.
M21701M: you missed this article https://bit.ly/30g5UUo
Protestors "attacked" cars? Cite of source!
BLM
ALM
[thumbup]
Yep, Blue Lives do Matter!
Well said KR999
This is the same George Floyd who had 4 time the amount of Fentanyl in his system. I don't in any way approve of police brutality of ANY person but at the same time everybody needs to take responsibility for their actions, this is just yet another excuse for the left to politicize, they promote the destruction of America and are paying these groups for the uproar. It's too late for the far left to come back to the greatest nation on the planet but beware true Americans, with the autopsy that will come out with this Fentanyl amount a 2nd degree murder charge will never stick. So beware for a round 2
George Floyd’s autopsy showed he was COVID-19 positive at the time when he was murdered. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the 4 police come down with the virus?
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200605/george-floyd-tested-positive-for-covid-19
You're "but" says it all. While you may not "approve" of police brutality, you make excuses for it. Whether Floyd committed theft or was high on Fentanyl is no excuse for suffocating him to death. America is the greatest country on Earth because it is generally dedicated to fairness and our constitutional right to protest draws attention to injustice when it occurs. People are protesting because they see injustice.
Autopsy already concluded the trace drugs in his system had nothing to do with the cause of death. Nice try at justifying an execution.
I see. So you are against police brutality, except when someone has fentanyl in their body? Then it's ok to murder them in the street.
You aren't making America "great". You are making America gross and pathetic.
FF - how in the heck do you get that from my comment. Go try to bully and spin that on someone else.
When law enforcement come up for the next contract their should be prepared to return salary
threecents Jun 5, 2020 9:50pm
I was there for part of it, and everyone I saw had masks and gave each other some space.
Threecents, you need to take a good look at these pictures. To write what you did tells me you didn't see very much of the whole thing.
KR999, I was there too.. Of course I didn’t witness all 8,000 people but by far the majority of marchers were wearing masks. Every now and then you would see people step away and take their mask off but everyone was respect full of each other, we even joked about it. The only ones we saw without masks were the police but they kept their distance.
Quote from KR: “ Threecents, you need to take a good look at these pictures.”
I can imagine KR with a magnifying glass near his eye, perusing the photos: “AHA! Another mask-less one!” as he records another offender on his tally sheet. [wink]
Jleftwich, look at those pictures, a blind man can see all the people who don't have masks on and are not "social distancing." When people like you post something like "I can imagine KR with a magnifying glass near his eye, perusing the photos..." only shows how badly you feel the need to write something totally stupid. I'm sure your mother is very proud of you.
It only takes one to cause a breakout. We have proof of that from churches in New Orleans and elsewhere that one person infected as many as 80....many of which died.
Ah, sammy, sammy, sammy, your ignorance shines through so brightly. Try reading my reply to threecents again, but slower this time. In my comment I was quoting what he/she had posted before my reply. DUH!!! [lol][lol][lol]
Change occurs through lawsuits and policy change. Not by waving signs and exposing yourself to covid. Protest is a civil right and fine, just understand you're not changing anything which is why leftists love it. It gives them cover to insert their operatives.
Wrong thumpy...flat out wrong. Ask Rosa Parks if her protest made a difference....or those who refused to leave a whites only diner.
Correct, Greg. Also, folks in the streets all over the country helped bring about the war in Vietnam to an end.
She was awesome. Remember in 1986 when she along with Donald Trump received Ellis Island awards?
I remember Trumps granddaddy,Dad and Trump dodges wars and backed the Klan.
While change may occur through policies and lawsuits, policies and lawsuits often occur only when preceded by protests. You think it is a coincidence that the 1964 Civil Rights Act followed the 1963 March on Washington? Rosa Parks' protest led to a boycott that changed the law too. Protests ended the Vietnam War. Those are just three of dozens of examples. Contrary to you outlandish claim, people don't protest because it doesn't change anything, but because IT DOES!!!!
And what have you done to support the cause? Sit on your behind and ridiculing people's first amendment rights, hiding behind your "Thump1202" screen name?
Wrong again thump1202.🤦♂️
Quote from Thump: "Protest is a civil right and fine, just understand you're not changing anything..."
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King would like to have a word with you.
Can someone explain why we had to cancel Alive at Five for the summer?
Seriously? Do you really think this is the appropriate thread for that question?
Yes, I thought it was because we can't have mass crowds, but based on this article it seems to be OK. So, we can have gatherings like this, lets bring back the music.
It is inappropriate to plug music festivals in a thread about protests over police brutality.
Try Spotify
hay - do agree then it's save to get together in mass numbers? I thought you were down talking the protesters a few weeks ago that wanted to get things opened back up again, I could be wrong though.
You are wrong. I follow the governor's and scientists recommendations.
Hay - So do you think all these protesters were wrong and are going to start another outbreak? I mean the governor and science people have said that, are these protesters going to kill us all?
Seriously, Do you really think this is an appropriate thread for that question?.....sez the new moderator and cancel culture minion.
Of course it's appropriate..... can't have Alive at Five but it's OK for a big march through town and a rally at Baker Park.
Justify why one and not the other. [ninja]
The fact that one can’t see why it is inappropriate screams privilege. But based on your posts I wouldn’t expect you to understand that.
Jane - Do agree with Nancy Davy that all protesters should sign a waiver saying they will not use a hospital bed if they get sick? Or does a protest sign protect one from COVID? Or should we just all be allowed to gather and do what we want? Some want to so they protest together, some for praying together, some for concerts, are they all right or just some? Why? Could they not have done an online protest?
Rb - My comment regarding The Alive at 5 ? didn’t have to do with social distancing or whether or not I thought it was ok for social distancing rules to be broken for the protests. The issue was that I feel there are more appropriate places to post the question. In my mind, the difference is very clear- one is a music festival; the other is a protest against the murder of people. If we can’t see the distinction I’m not sure what else to say.
Jane - why can't we have festivals? Is it save to get 1,000's together or not? What if each alive at five we protest a different cause? Each week a protest for something.
You know it’s bad in America when communists are lecturing republicans and law enforcement how to implement democracy
99% of the protestors are not "communists", left-wing extremists, or right-wing boogaloo counter extremists. They are everyday people who see injustice.
Way to go Frederick protestors and police! We don't need force - hear that Mr. President.
Peaceful protests don't NEED force! Hear THAT deb?
No force was used because no protesters committed acts of violence. See what happens when people act peaceful and respectful?
It helps when the police don't use tear gas or "rubber bullets" on people exercising their first amendment right to free speech.
One problem is one act of violence by a looter, not even protesting, may be used as justification to use force against peaceful protestors. Another problem is one act of injustice by a bad cop may be used to condemn all cops. There are different kinds of cops like there are different kinds of disobedience.
Here's a novel idea, How about the Peaceful Protesters control the violent rioters?
prg45. Expecting "peaceful protestors to control violent rioters" is a really, really bad idea. It leads to more violence, not less. When peaceful protestors clashed with right-wing extremists chanting "Jews will not replace us" in Charlottesville, the right-wing extremists drove through the crowd killing one. Here's a novel idea: Rather than police suffocating criminals, they respectfully arrest them and put them in jail where they await trial.
"Respectfully arrest them and put them in jail," Unsprung? And what do you suggest the cops do when, in the process of "respectfully arresting them," the criminal gets combative and resists arrest? Say "pretty please" to them?
mr_twist27 - My point exactly.
The Russian Foreign Ministry urged the U.S. authorities to respect Americans’ right for peaceful protest amid the wave of demonstrations sparked by George Floyd’s death.
[sleeping] @greg
Russia urges America to respect protesters’ democratic rights
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/russia-urges-the-us-to-observe-democratic-standards-and-respect-americans-right-to-protest-2020-06-04
I literally LOL’d at this article. There is no real sincerity behind it, they’re just turning the tables on us.
Besides, Russia needs to inspect its windows better.
